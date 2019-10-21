Trump calls on Schiff to be censured

President Trump continues to rail against House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, calling on the House to censure the congressman.

What this is all about: The President has repeatedly slammed Schiff’s description of his call with the Ukrainian President.

We can't endorse Trump's claim that Schiff "lied," since Schiff introduced his comments at by saying he would be outlining "the essence of what the president communicates" — not providing "the exact transcribed version of the call." Still, Schiff's remarks did make it easy for viewers to get confused.

You can read CNN's full fact check of what Schiff said.

