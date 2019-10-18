Recognizable names like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff are the public faces of the fast-moving impeachment inquiry related to Ukraine. But there's a legal mind many haven't heard of who is advising and helping to coordinate the impeachment fight behind the scenes.

Douglas Letter was handpicked by Pelosi to become general counsel for the House of Representatives in January, and in the past 10 months he and his office have been at the epicenter of the hyper-partisan constitutional power struggle.

Letter doesn't talk to the press; he leaves that to Pelosi. But his words in court say plenty about where this impeachment fight might be headed.

Last week he told a federal judge in Washington that the inquiry could be extensive.

"I can't emphasize enough: It's not just Ukraine," Letter said. "If it's criminal," he continued, "but even if it's not -- President Trump can clearly be impeached if he was obstructing justice."

Letter also said that even simply lying to the American public could prompt impeachment.

