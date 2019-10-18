The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
4 key developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Yesterday was another busy day as Congress pushes forward with its impeachment inquiry into Presidet Trump.
If you're just tuning in today, here are the key developments from yesterday:
- Ambassador's testimony: Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, testified for 10 hours before Congress. He reportedly told lawmakers that he was directed by President Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine.
- About the Ukraine aid: Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed that Trump froze security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats. Later on Thursday, he tried to walk back his remarks.
- Perry out: Energy Secretary Rick Perry notified President Trump that he plans to resign from his post, two administration officials confirmed to White House reporters on Thursday. Perry's resignation comes amid scrutiny over his role in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine.
- Key congressman dead: Rep. Carolyn Maloney will become the Acting Chair of the House Oversight committee following the death of Chairman Elijah Cummings, a senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN. The Oversight Committee is one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of Trump.
Meet the lawyer behind the House's impeachment inquiry
Recognizable names like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff are the public faces of the fast-moving impeachment inquiry related to Ukraine. But there's a legal mind many haven't heard of who is advising and helping to coordinate the impeachment fight behind the scenes.
Douglas Letter was handpicked by Pelosi to become general counsel for the House of Representatives in January, and in the past 10 months he and his office have been at the epicenter of the hyper-partisan constitutional power struggle.
Letter doesn't talk to the press; he leaves that to Pelosi. But his words in court say plenty about where this impeachment fight might be headed.
Last week he told a federal judge in Washington that the inquiry could be extensive.
"I can't emphasize enough: It's not just Ukraine," Letter said. "If it's criminal," he continued, "but even if it's not -- President Trump can clearly be impeached if he was obstructing justice."
Letter also said that even simply lying to the American public could prompt impeachment.
Is Trump's plan to host the G7 at his golf course unconstitutional?
White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday during a White House press briefing that the 2020 G7 summit will be held at Trump National in Doral, Florida, from June 10-12.
And while Mulvaney says Donald Trump will not be profiting in "any way, shape or form," the President is sure to receive criticism and face questions about whether he stands to profit financially from the large summit.
Will the plan violate the Constitution? As with so many of Trump's actions in office, it falls into uncharted territory -- no one really knows.
The Constitution has a rule against presidents taking gifts. It's called the emoluments clause, and it's supposed to guarantee that America's top executive and commander in chief isn't swayed by gifts from foreign or domestic government officials.
What's less clear is whether the Trump's decision to hold a massive G7 summit at Trump National in Doral, Florida, in June, is accepting gifts. Certainly the Trump Organization will benefit from the President's decision. And clearly there are ethical concerns about him using his office to help his own properties. Read more about those issues here.
Further complicating the issue is that Doral, according to a Washington Post report in May, has been facing financial hardship since Trump took office. Revenues at the property are down.
Armed man wearing body armor arrested at Dallas rally
A man was taken into custody after police observed that he was wearing body armor and carrying a gun at President Donald Trump's rally in Texas Thursday night, Dallas Police spokesman Warren Mitchell said in a statement.
He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. local time and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Mitchell said.
According to the police spokesman, the man had a license to carry the weapon and at this time he does not face any charges.
No one was reported injured during the incident, the statement said.
Mick Mulvaney tried to walk back his remarks on the withheld Ukrainian aid. Here's why.
White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitted Thursday that President Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats.
Mulvaney insisted that he only knew of a US request to investigate the handling of a Democratic National Committee server hacked in the 2016 election, but text messages between US diplomats show efforts to get Ukraine to commit to an investigation into Burisma, the company on whose board former Vice President Joe Biden's son sat. There is no evidence of wrongdoing in Ukraine by either Biden.
"That's why we held up the money," Mulvaney said after listing the 2016-related investigation and Trump's broader concerns about corruption in Ukraine.
After weeks during which Trump denied the existence of any political quid pro quo in his withholding of security aid to Ukraine, Mulvaney confirmed the existence of a quid pro quo and offered this retort: "Get over it."
Later on Thursday, Mulvaney attempted to claim that he did not admit to the quid pro quo despite clearly being asked if the Trump administration withheld funding for Ukraine for an investigation into the DNC server and answering affirmatively.
"The only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption," Mulvaney said in a written statement, adding, "There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server."
In an unusual statement expressing public distance from the White House, a senior Justice Department official responded: "If the White House was withholding aid in regards to the cooperation of any investigation at the Department of Justice, that is news to us."
Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow told CNN's Jim Acosta: "The legal team was not involved in the acting chief of staff's press briefing."
A US ambassador broke with Trump yesterday. Here's what he told lawmakers.
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was directed by President Donald Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine, he told Congress on Thursday.
Sondland said he wasn't aware until "much later" that Giuliani's agenda might have included an effort to "prompt the Ukrainians" to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to involve the Ukrainians in the President's campaign, according to his opening statement, which was obtained by CNN in advance of the deposition.
Sondland's revealing testimony is a clear break with Trump over Giuliani — he said he was "disappointed" that Trump wouldn't commit to a meeting sought by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until they spoke with Giuliani, who was pursuing an investigation into Biden, a potential political rival in Trump's reelection campaign.
"Based on the President's direction, we were faced with a choice: We could abandon the goal of a White House meeting for President Zelensky, which we all believed was crucial to strengthening US-Ukrainian ties and furthering long-held US foreign policy goals in the region; or we could do as President Trump directed and talk to Mr. Giuliani to address the President's concerns," Sondland said in his opening statement.
"We chose the latter path, which seemed to all of us — Secretary (Rick) Perry, Ambassador (Kurt) Volker, and myself — to be the better alternative," Sondland continued. "But I did not understand, until much later, that Mr. Giuliani's agenda might have also included an effort to prompt the Ukrainians to investigate Vice President Biden or his son or to involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the President's 2020 reelection campaign."
Sondland's testimony Thursday comes as he's under fire for his role in the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, in which Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to open an investigation into the Bidens.