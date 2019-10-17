There are documents relevant to Gordon Sondland's testimony today, but the committee will not see them because the State Department is not handing them over.

Sondland's legal team has publicly urged the State Department to turn over documents requested by the committee and maintained he cannot turn them over himself without the Department's permission.

This is the list of documents, according to a source familiar:

Emails with Fiona Hill showing he was keeping her up to date on his activities in Ukraine

Other regular communication between Sondland and the National Security Council

Emails and briefing materials assigning him to Ukraine issues at the start of his ambassadorship

Volker writing to introduce Giuliani and Sondland

July 2019 email between Volker, Taylor and Sondland agreeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should stay out of 2020 US campaign

It's unclear how much more paper trail there is on Sondland, outside of what Volker already revealed.