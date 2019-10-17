Live TV
By Meg Wagner and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:44 a.m. ET, October 17, 2019
27 min ago

Here's a list of documents relevant to Sondland that the committee WON'T see today

 From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

There are documents relevant to Gordon Sondland's testimony today, but the committee will not see them because the State Department is not handing them over.

Sondland's legal team has publicly urged the State Department to turn over documents requested by the committee and maintained he cannot turn them over himself without the Department's permission.

This is the list of documents, according to a source familiar:

  • Emails with Fiona Hill showing he was keeping her up to date on his activities in Ukraine
  • Other regular communication between Sondland and the National Security Council
  • Emails and briefing materials assigning him to Ukraine issues at the start of his ambassadorship
  • Volker writing to introduce Giuliani and Sondland
  • July 2019 email between Volker, Taylor and Sondland agreeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should stay out of 2020 US campaign 

It's unclear how much more paper trail there is on Sondland, outside of what Volker already revealed.

21 min ago

SOON: Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference

Trump tweeted this White House photo showing Nancy Pelosi pointing at him saying "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi later made the image her cover photo on Twitter.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET.

This comes a day after she had a contentious meeting with Trump.

Congressional Democratic leaders offered a remarkable readout of the meeting, saying that the President called Pelosi a "third-rate politician" in what they described as a "meltdown."

"He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, describing the interaction. "This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts."

Pelosi added, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say."

40 min ago

Rep. Carolyn Maloney will be the Acting Chair of House Oversight Committee 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP
Rep. Carolyn Maloney will become the Acting Chair of the House Oversight committee following the death of Chairman Elijah Cummings, a senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN.

“Pursuant to House Rules, Rep. Carolyn Maloney becomes Acting Chair as number two in seniority on the committee. The caucus process to elect a permanent Chair will be announced at a later time," the source said.

The Oversight Committee is one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of Trump.

1 hr 8 min ago

Sondland will testify that Trump directed diplomats to work with Giuliani on Ukraine

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was directed by President Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine, he plans to tell Congress Thursday, and was left with a choice:

  • Abandon efforts to bolster a key strategic alliance or
  • Work to satisfy the demands of the President's personal lawyer.

 Sondland plans to say he wasn't aware until "much later" that Giuliani's agenda might have included an effort to "prompt the Ukrainians" to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to involve the Ukrainians in the President's campaign, according to his opening statement, which was obtained by CNN.

Why this matters: The revealing testimony of the President's top diplomat showcases how Trump put on hold an effort to strengthen relations with the country until top US officials were in contact with Giuliani, who was pursuing an investigation into the Bidens, a potential political rival in Trump's reelection campaign. And Sondland said he was "disappointed" that Trump wouldn't commit to a meeting sought by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until they spoke with Giuliani.

1 hr 7 min ago

Sondland's testimony will not be delayed after Chairman Cummings' death

From CNN's Manu Raju

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Today's hearing with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will go on as scheduled despite the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who served as the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Sondland is appearing behind closed doors before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

“The passing of Chairman Cummings is a devastating shock to us all. After much deliberation we have decided to go forward with today's deposition with Ambassador Sondland, because that's what the Chairman would want,” an official working on the impeachment inquiry told CNN.
1 hr 14 min ago

Here's a look at the officials testifying next week

From CNN's Manu Raju

The House will continue its impeachment inquiry into President Trump with testimony from several more State Department and National Security Council officials.

A source with knowledge told CNN these witnesses are scheduled for depositions next week:

  • Wednesday: Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs
  • Thursday: Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs at the National Security Council 
  • Friday: Suriya Jayanti, foreign service officer stationed in Kiev
  • Friday: Timothy Morrison, top Russia adviser at the National Security Council 
1 hr 15 min ago

Sondland has arrived on Capitol Hill

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has arrived at the Capitol, where he will testify in front of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

Sondland was initially set to testify last week on the Hill, but his testimony was derailed when the State Department blocked him from appearing. The three Democratic committee chairs then issued a subpoena demanding Sondland turn over documents and appear for a deposition.  

1 hr 40 min ago

4 key events we're watching today

It's another busy day in Washington as the House presses forward with the impeachment investigation into President Trump.

Here are the key events we're keeping an eye on today:

  • 9:30 a.m. ET: Gordon Sondland, the Republican donor-turned-US ambassador to the European Union, due to give a private deposition on Capitol Hill.
  • 10:30 a.m. ET: President Trump leaves the White House on his way to Texas. Trump often takes reporters' questions when he's on the White House lawn, but it's not clear if he'll do so today.
  • 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference.
  • 8 p.m. ET: President Trump holds a rally in Dallas, Texas.
1 hr 51 min ago

Sondland is still planning to appear this morning

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is still planning to appear this morning behind closed doors to speak to congressional members, according to a source familiar. 

The State Department has provided a letter to Sondland that he plans to share with the committee, the source said.

Previously, CNN reported that Sondland hadn’t gotten any pushback to his testimony from the administration. According to a CNN source, even if the State Department attempts to stop him from answering questions, Sondland is inclined to answer since he is under subpoena.

Remember: Sondland was initially set to testify last week on the Hill, but his testimony was derailed when the State Department blocked him from appearing.

The three Democratic committee chairs then issued a subpoena demanding Sondland turn over documents and appear for a deposition.  