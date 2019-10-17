The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Get caught up on the impeachment inquiry with these 3 developments
A lot happened yesterday in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Let us catch you up.
- Giuliani investigation continues: The federal investigation of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, includes a counterintelligence probe, indicating that FBI and criminal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking at a broader set of issues related to Giuliani than has been previously reported.
- More testimonies: Former State Department senior adviser Michael McKinley testified Wednesday, claiming he repeatedly asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a show of support for the ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — but was greeted with silence from the secretary of state, according to two sources with knowledge of his testimony.
- Arraignment postponed: A US District Judge has postponed the arraignment and initial conference for Rudy Giuliani associates Les Parnas and Igor Fruman until Oct. 23. The pair allegedly conducted a scheme beginning in March 2018 to evade campaign finance laws, according to the indictment unsealed by New York federal prosecutors.