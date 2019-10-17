The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Mulvaney says Ukraine aid was tied to Trump's desire for investigation
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters today that aid to Ukraine was in fact tied to President Trump’s wish for an investigation into the 2016 election.
When asked about the decision to withhold aid from Ukraine, Mulvaney told reporters that President Trump told him at the time, "This is a corrupt place. Everyone knows this is a corrupt place…Plus, I'm not sure that the other European countries are helping them out either.”
Mulvaney also added, “Did he also mention me in the past that the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely. No question about that."
When questioned on Mulvaney saying that the White House held up security money from Ukraine until the president got assurances, Mulvaney told reporters to “get over it” saying there are going to be political impacts on foreign policy.
"The corruption of the country, whether or not other countries participating in support of Ukraine, and whether or not cooperating in an ongoing investigation with the department of justice. That is completely legitimate, yes"
A reporter then questioned Mulvaney on his explanation saying it sounds like a quid-pro-quo to which Mulvaney said: “We do that all the time with foreign policy.”
Mulvaney says White House is reviewing Ukraine call
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney appeared to confirm that the White House was conducting a review of the call between the Ukrainian president and President Trump, which was flagged in an intelligence community whistleblower report.
“If you’re having the House do what they’re going to do, doesn’t it simply make sense for us to sort of try and find out what happened?” Mulvaney asked during a White House news briefing today.
Mulvaney also said there is not an impeachment “war room” at the White House.
However, Mulvaney added, “Yes, we’re having lawyers look at it. Yes, we’re having our PR people looking at it. If we … weren’t doing that, we’d be committing malpractice. But I don’t think there’s anything extraordinary that we’re doing.”
Mulvaney also said the review was not part of an attempt to uncover the whistleblower.
He later added that “no one here had any difficulty with the call. We do think the call is perfect.”
“No one raised any difficulty with me on the call at all,” he continued.
Mulvaney: "There's no coverup and I can prove it to you by our actions"
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, asked about the White House's decision to move the Ukraine call transcript to a highly classified system, insisted the administration has not covered anything up.
"If we wanted to cover this up, would we have called the Department of Justice almost immediately and have them look at the transcript of the tape? Which we did, by the way," Mulvaney asked. "If we wanted to cover this up, would we have released it to the public?"
Remember: The White House transcript is a rough long of the call and not a verbatim transcript.
Mulvaney continued: "Everybody wants to believe there's a coverup. You don't give it to the public and say, 'Here it is,' if you're trying to cover something up."
"You can stop asking the questions in there because there's no coverup and I can prove it to you by our actions."
Mulvaney was asked if Giuliani's role is "problematic." He said that's up to Trump.
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said it is President Trump's decision whether he keeps Rudy Giuliani as his personal lawyer.
"In light of the depositions that we've heard, do you believe that Rudy Giuliani's role as an outside adviser to the President is problematic?" a reporter asked at a news briefing.
"That's the President's call," Mulvaney said.
Some context: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland today testified that he was directed by Trump to work with Giuliani on Ukraine and was left with a choice: abandon efforts to bolster a key strategic alliance or work to satisfy the demands of the President's personal lawyer.
Mulvaney said Giuliani's involvement is not illegal.
"You may not like the fact that Giuliani was involved. That's great, that's fine. It's not illegal, it's not impeachable, the President gets to use who he wants to use," he said.
Mulvaney says Trump withheld money to Ukraine due to "corruption related to the DNC server"
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, speaking to reporters today, said part of the reason why President Trump withheld money to Ukraine was "the corruption related to the DNC server."
"The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation. And that is absolutely appropriate," he said.
Mulvaney said the Trump administration does "that all the time with foreign policy."
He said Trump also dislikes sending money overseas.
"President Trump is not a big fan of foreign aid. Never has been, still isn't. He doesn't like spending money overseas, especially when it's poorly spent. And that is exactly what drove this decision," Mulvaney said.
Trump supporters hold anti-impeachment rally at US Capitol
President Trump's supporters are holding an anti-impeachment rally today in front of the US Capitol.
Republican congressmen are expected to join the grassroots effort led by Trump supporters.
Here's who is expected to attend:
- House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana
- Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida
- Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First
- Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union
- Jack Posobiec, a notorious pro-Trump internet personality from One America News Network
- Will Chamberlain, publisher of Human Events
- Jonathan Gilliam, a former Navy Seal
Acting White House chief of staff will hold a briefing soon
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will brief reporters today at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Pelosi to Trump: "We're giving you opportunity to show that you have nothing to hide"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed the court battle between the House and Trump to obtain records for their impeachment inquiry, suggesting that if the President has "nothing to hide" he should cooperate.
"I said this to [Trump] on the phone the other day we made our announcement about proceeding with the inquiry that we've asked for your taxes. If you have nothing to hide, show us your taxes," Pelosi said.
In reference to Trump's stonewalling, she added, "If you have nothing to hide, we're giving you opportunity to show that you have nothing to hide."
More context here: Last week, Trump lost his appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax documents from his longtime accountant Mazars USA. In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling saying the firm must turn over eight years of accounting records.
Nancy Pelosi reveals what she was telling Trump in that photo
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelsoi was just asked about the White House photo that shows her standing and pointing a finger at the President during a meeting.
Trump tweeted the photo after the contentious White House meeting with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi later made the picture her Twitter cover photo.
"I think I was excusing myself from the room," Pelosi said when asked about the image.
She said most of the meeting centered on Trump's actions in Syria — which the House voted to disapprove — and the idea that "all roads lead to Putin" when it comes to President Trump.
"At that moment I was probably saying all roads lead to Putin," she said.