Michael McKinley will give an opening statement that will focus on the reasons for his resignation, which was primarily his concern that the Department’s leadership was not supporting the career foreign service, according to a source familiar.

As of now, McKinley does not plan to release his opening statement.

McKinley is set to testify as part of the House Democrats' impeachment probe less than a week after resigning as a senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

CNN has previously reported that McKinley was deeply concerned with the silence in the top ranks at State in not defending former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and it was one reason he resigned.

Background on Yovanovitch: Trump personally ordered Yovanovitch's removal, according to The Wall Street Journal. She was accused without evidence by Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and Trump's personal attorney, and others of trying to undermine the President and blocking efforts to investigate Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has twice disparaged Yovanovitch, once earlier this month at the White House and another time in his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.