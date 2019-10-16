The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Michael McKinley expected to address why he resigned from State in his opening statement
Michael McKinley will give an opening statement that will focus on the reasons for his resignation, which was primarily his concern that the Department’s leadership was not supporting the career foreign service, according to a source familiar.
As of now, McKinley does not plan to release his opening statement.
McKinley is set to testify as part of the House Democrats' impeachment probe less than a week after resigning as a senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
CNN has previously reported that McKinley was deeply concerned with the silence in the top ranks at State in not defending former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and it was one reason he resigned.
Background on Yovanovitch: Trump personally ordered Yovanovitch's removal, according to The Wall Street Journal. She was accused without evidence by Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and Trump's personal attorney, and others of trying to undermine the President and blocking efforts to investigate Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump has twice disparaged Yovanovitch, once earlier this month at the White House and another time in his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that," Trump said to Zelensky, according to a rough White House transcript.
White House scrambles to slow impeachment push as new revelations deepen scandal
The White House is launching a new effort to slow the speeding Democratic impeachment push, but its noncooperation strategy is being constantly thwarted by a daily stream of explosive secrets being spilled behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
Current and former officials are painting an ever more damning picture of a wider than originally perceived scheme by President Trump and his crew to pressure Ukraine that they warned could amount to a trampling of US law.
Vice President Mike Pence launched a new effort Tuesday to bolster White House hopes of stalling the House inquiry long enough for Trump to turn public opinion against it. He refused to turn over documents related to Trump's now notorious call with the President of Ukraine on July 25.
More context: White House officials are becoming increasingly frustrated at revelations from the closed-door hearings. Given that there is no presidential counsel in the room, they struggle to frame a defense, learning about almost daily bombshells only from news reports, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Fresh testimony in recent days has elevated the crisis for Trump. It has appeared to expose an off-the-books effort to perform an end run around US foreign policy officials with political appointees that predated his notorious phone call with the President of Ukraine in which he sought dirt on his possible 2020 foe Joe Biden.
On Monday, former senior White House Russia aide Fiona Hill testified that she had tried to raise the alarm about possibly illegal activity, and had been encouraged to do so by Bolton.
A senior State Department official, George Kent, testified Tuesday that he'd been told by a supervisor to lie low after complaining about Rudy Giuliani's meddling in Ukraine, according to Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who sits on the House Oversight Committee.
A senior adviser to Mike Pompeo just resigned. Now he's set to testify in the impeachment probe.
McKinley, a former US ambassador, will appear before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees on today, two congressional sources told CNN Monday. The former State Department adviser is appearing for a transcribed interview, according to one of the sources, which indicates he is not coming under subpoena.
McKinley declined to comment ahead of his testimony.
CNN reported on Oct. 11 that the longtime diplomat was leaving his post as a top adviser to the secretary of state, a role he had held since May 2018. His resignation and congressional testimony come as the State Department faces increased pressure from House investigators and as numerous current and former State Department officials have expressed fear and outrage over the department's handling of the Ukraine scandal.
McKinley was deeply concerned with the silence in the top ranks at State in not defending former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch, and it was one reason he resigned, one source told CNN. The source said that McKinley had been mulling over the decision for a few weeks.
A former senior State Department official told CNN that McKinley was "known to be a man of integrity, a man of principle."
Catch up on the impeachment inquiry with these 4 key developments
Missed subpoena deadlines and a new testimony were among the key storylines from the impeachment inquiry yesterday.
Let us catch you up on what you need to know.
- No impeachment vote yet: After a closed-door meeting with her caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding off on a full vote to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry.
- Another witness testified: US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent testified behind closed-doors to the House committees running the impeachment inquiry. Kent was among the career officials who sought to shield former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch from the campaign of false allegations against her in March 2019, according to internal emails turned over to Congress. Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post in May, testified to the House Committees on Friday. Earlier this year, Kent held several meetings with high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
- Others are not complying with subpoenas: The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) does not plan on turning over the documents that impeachment committees subpoenaed. The deadline for the documents was today. President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also said he doesn't plan to comply with a subpoena issued to him for Ukraine documents. Today is also the deadline for Vice President Mike Pence to turn over documents related to Ukraine to the impeachment committees.
- Giuliani parts ways with his attorney: Giuliani said today that he is no longer working with his personal attorney Jon Sale who was representing him in the impeachment inquiry. People close to Giuliani are advising him to hire a criminal lawyer as questions linger about his connections to two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, who were indicted last week for campaign finance violations.