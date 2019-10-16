YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Michael McKinley is set to testify as part of the House Democrats' impeachment probe—less than a week after resigning as a senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

McKinley, a former US ambassador, will appear before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees on today, two congressional sources told CNN Monday. The former State Department adviser is appearing for a transcribed interview, according to one of the sources, which indicates he is not coming under subpoena.

McKinley declined to comment ahead of his testimony.

CNN reported on Oct. 11 that the longtime diplomat was leaving his post as a top adviser to the secretary of state, a role he had held since May 2018. His resignation and congressional testimony come as the State Department faces increased pressure from House investigators and as numerous current and former State Department officials have expressed fear and outrage over the department's handling of the Ukraine scandal.

McKinley was deeply concerned with the silence in the top ranks at State in not defending former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch, and it was one reason he resigned, one source told CNN. The source said that McKinley had been mulling over the decision for a few weeks.

A former senior State Department official told CNN that McKinley was "known to be a man of integrity, a man of principle."