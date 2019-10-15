The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Hunter Biden has "no regrets" in taking board position, denies China "payoff"
In an interview with ABC News, excerpts of which aired on Good Morning America today, Hunter Biden said he did “not necessarily” think he was a distraction to his father, Joe Biden’s, presidential campaign.
“No personally myself I’m not necessarily a distraction to his campaign, I’m never a distraction to my dad, but as it relates to actually going and being on stage with him, this is not a family business," Biden said.
Later, Biden spoke on his addiction and possibility of relapse due to the stress of being in the spotlight.
When asked if the “noise can affect your sobriety” Biden said, “You don’t want to live in the worry of it, because then you are feeding the beast."
Biden also denied taking $1.5 billion “payoff” from China.
Some context: Hunter Biden announced that he will resign at the end of the month from his board role in the management company of a private equity fund backed by Chinese state-owned entities, according to a statement released Sunday by his attorney.
The announcement comes as President Trump continues to lash out at the Biden and his father Joe Biden amid a House impeachment inquiry into his attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president during a July 25 phone call. That call is the focus of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Democrats' probe.
Trump has pushed an unproven accusation that Joe Biden was improperly trying to help Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, when the then-vice president pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the country's prosecutor general.
CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Caroline Kelly also contributed to this report.
Get caught up: 4 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
The impeachment inquiry continued Monday with one of President Trump's former advisers testifying in front of as series of House panels.
Let us catch you up...
- Another witness testified: Trump's former adviser Fiona Hill is on Capitol Hill testifying yesterday in front of the three House panels that stuck around Washington during the Congressional recess to continue the impeachment probe into the President. Hill was expected to tell Congress that she was unaware of some aspects of the escalating Ukraine scandal, according to a source close with Hill who spoke to her Thursday.
- Congressman kicked out of the hearing: Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he was kicked out of Monday morning's deposition of Fiona Hill by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. Gaetz is not on any of the three committees conducting the impeachment investigation — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight.
- More complaints from Republicans about the impeachment process: Ahead of Fiona Hill's deposition yesterday, Republicans complained about the investigation process led by House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, charging that Democrats should release the interview transcripts and allow Republicans subpoena power. Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, said Hill had been subpoenaed even though she was willing to testify voluntarily.
- What are we expecting today: Three Trump administration officials face subpoena deadlines – Vice President Mike Pence faces a deadline on a request for Ukraine-related documents sent earlier this month, while Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting director of Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought both face a deadline on subpoenas requesting documents as part of the impeachment inquiry.