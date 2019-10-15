In an interview with ABC News, excerpts of which aired on Good Morning America today, Hunter Biden said he did “not necessarily” think he was a distraction to his father, Joe Biden’s, presidential campaign.

“No personally myself I’m not necessarily a distraction to his campaign, I’m never a distraction to my dad, but as it relates to actually going and being on stage with him, this is not a family business," Biden said.

Later, Biden spoke on his addiction and possibility of relapse due to the stress of being in the spotlight.

When asked if the “noise can affect your sobriety” Biden said, “You don’t want to live in the worry of it, because then you are feeding the beast."

Biden also denied taking $1.5 billion “payoff” from China.

Some context: Hunter Biden announced that he will resign at the end of the month from his board role in the management company of a private equity fund backed by Chinese state-owned entities, according to a statement released Sunday by his attorney.

The announcement comes as President Trump continues to lash out at the Biden and his father Joe Biden amid a House impeachment inquiry into his attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president during a July 25 phone call. That call is the focus of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Democrats' probe.

Trump has pushed an unproven accusation that Joe Biden was improperly trying to help Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, when the then-vice president pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the country's prosecutor general.

