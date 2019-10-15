No House vote on impeachment at this time 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold off on calling a full House vote for now to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry, a congressional aide confirms to CNN.

Note: She is not ruling it out, this source cautioned — leaving her with the option to do so in the future — but is not moving on it right now.

She delivered this message to her caucus in their ongoing closed door meeting this evening.

Earlier today: Multiple sources told CNN that there were disagreements among Pelosi’s team during the closed door meeting and among key committee chairs about whether to hold an impeachment inquiry vote — one reason why there will not be a vote as of now, multiple sources told CNN.

At a larger meeting of the caucus, House Intel Chair Rep. Adam Schiff said the committee has been working quickly but thoroughly and did not specify an exact time frame. He explained why they have had these in closed sessions but said there could be open sessions and may bring witnesses back.