Office of Management and Budget does not plan to comply with subpoena

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) does not plan on turning over the documents that impeachment committees subpoenaed.

The deadline for the documents was today.

When asked about this today, an OMB spokesperson pointed to the letter earlier this month from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and said that letter speaks for OMB as well. The White House letter slammed the impeachment investigation as "constitutionally illegitimate" and made clear the administration does not plan to cooperate.

At this point it does not appear that OMB has sent any official notice to the impeachment committees and it is unclear if it plans to do so.