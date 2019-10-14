The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Fiona Hill just arrived on Capitol Hill
Fiona Hill, President Trump's former top Russia adviser, has arrived at the US Capitol.
She will be interviewed behind closed doors by three House panels as part of the Democrats' impeachment probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Remember: Since Hill has left the administration she presumably will be freer to speak to the committees, much the way former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker was when he testified last week.
Hill will explain to Congress that she was unaware of some aspects of the escalating Ukraine scandal, according to a source close with Hill who spoke to her Thursday.
Here's what you need to know about the former Trump Russia adviser testifying today
Trump's former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill is testifying behind closed doors in the impeachment inquiry today.
Hill is the first of several witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the inquiry.
Here's what you need to know about her:
- Hill is the former top official on Russian affairs at the National Security Council (NSC). She is a skeptic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- She departed the NSC about one week before the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine's president.
- She has been subpoenaed and is working with her lawyer on logistics. She has kept a low profile in recent weeks in England with her mother.
A day-by-day look at what's happening with the impeachment inquiry this week
Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week with House Democrats set to accelerate their impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
First up: Interviews with the President's former top Russia adviser
Here are some of the key events we're watching this week:
- Today: Trump's former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill is expected to speak today to three House panels behind closed doors as part of the impeachment probe into the President.
- Tomorrow: Three Trump administration officials face subpoena deadlines – Vice President Mike Pence faces a deadline on a request for Ukraine-related documents sent earlier this month, while Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting director of Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought both face a deadline on subpoenas requesting documents as part of the impeachment inquiry.
- Wednesday: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Rudy Giuliani face a subpoena deadline for documents. The subpoenas were issued the same day that the two were indicted by federal prosecutors. The subpoenas are separate from the indictment, in which federal prosecutors allege that Parnas and Fruman illegally funneled foreign money into US elections.
- Thursday: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is set to testify. He's a key witness, and his earlier scheduled appearance was canceled at the last minute due to objections from the State Department.
- Friday: There are two more subpoena deadlines. Energy Secretary Rick Perry faces a subpoena deadline for documents related to the administration's dealings with Ukraine. House Democrats have also subpoenaed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for documents.
GOP senator won't say if it's wrong for Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate political rivals
Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, did not answer whether or not it is acceptable for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate political rivals during an interview yesterday with CNN's Jake Tapper.
"There's great integrity in his authenticity, which is something that people out here in the heartland appreciate about him," Cramer said. "I think he talks. He thinks out loud. He expresses whatever (is) on his mind. And people can take that and twist it any way they want to."
Watch Cramer discuss the impeachment probe here:
Republicans can't hide as new week of impeachment drama consumes Washington
Republican lawmakers will face fraught questions most have tried to dodge over Trump's fight against impeachment as they return to Washington for a week pulsating with political drama.
No longer in the safety of their deep red states, GOP senators who may eventually be called upon to keep the President in office, will face heat from Democratic rivals and reporters in the Capitol's corridors to justify their continued support.
They will be asked whether it is acceptable for a president to solicit election help and dirt on a rival from a foreign government, as Trump is accused of doing with Ukraine.
The question is discomforting because it forces them to defend a president who poses constant political headaches for his own party but who has a domineering hold on its grass roots base.
Many Republicans have so far avoided answering detailed questions about fast moving revelations about Trump's pressure on Ukraine or suggested unconvincingly that he was joking when he called on China to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Fareed's take: Why I now support the impeachment inquiry
CNN's Fareed Zakaria has long opposed the various efforts to impeach President Trump.
“Overturning an election should be a rare event undertaken in only the most extreme circumstances. The process would create deep wounds in an already divided nation," Zakaria says. “And as a practical matter -- since it’s highly unlikely that a Republican-controlled senate would vote by a two-third majority for conviction -- the political effect could well be to vindicate Trump and aid his re-election.”
Zakaria continues: “But the events of the last few weeks have lead me to support an impeachment inquiry. To direct American foreign policy for personal, political gain is the definition of abuse of power."
Biden on call for Trump-Ukraine probe: 'I'm the reason there is impeachment going on'
Joe Biden said Sunday that even though he was the last top-tier Democratic candidate to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment, "I'm the reason there is impeachment going on."
The former VP slammed Trump for asking foreign governments to investigate him and his son Hunter -- despite there being no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden -- at an event in Iowa, saying that the President is leading the "most corrupt administration in modern American history."
Biden also pledged a White House free of conflicts if elected.
“I can tell you now, if I am your president next president I'm going to build on the squeaky clean transparent environment that we had in the Obama Biden White House, and no one in my family or associated me will be involved in any foreign operation whatsoever. Period. End of story.”
Trump faces an impeachment probe in the Democratic-led House over his urging the Ukrainian President in a July phone call to investigate the Bidens. That phone call led to a whistleblower complaint that in part alleges Trump withheld US aid to Ukraine over the matter. The President has denied doing anything improper.
The former VP added that in his administration no family member would have an office in the West Wing or sit-in on meetings as if they were a Cabinet member -- a clear shot at the Trump White House.
Earlier Sunday, Hunter Biden announced he would resign from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company at the end of the month.
Trump's show of support for Giuliani
President Trump has defended his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Speaking by telephone to Fox News, the President said:
"He was a fantastic prosecutor. I know nothing about him being under investigation. As somebody said I heard a report today -- I can't imagine it. He's a man that looks for corruption and whatever he does, I really believe he's a totally, I mean I know he's an honorable man."
A source confirmed the President had lunch with his personal attorney at his golf course on Saturday. The meal came at the end of a news-filled week in which questions swirled over whether Trump was cutting professional ties with Giuliani, who has been at the center of the impeachment inquiry into Trump headed by House Democrats.
Could this be Trump's best defense?
Constitutional scholar Edward Foley examines a possible legal defense strategy that President Donald Trump could take if the impeachment process continues to move forward.
Foley says Congress must establish the President's intent.