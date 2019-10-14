Former White House adviser on Russia Fiona Hill arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday. Andrew Harnik/AP

Fiona Hill, President Trump's former top Russia adviser, has arrived at the US Capitol.

She will be interviewed behind closed doors by three House panels as part of the Democrats' impeachment probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Remember: Since Hill has left the administration she presumably will be freer to speak to the committees, much the way former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker was when he testified last week.

Hill will explain to Congress that she was unaware of some aspects of the escalating Ukraine scandal, according to a source close with Hill who spoke to her Thursday.