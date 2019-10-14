The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Get caught up: 3 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
Numerous testimonies are expected this week in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
If you're just tuning in, here's what you need to know:
- Trump's lawyer under scrutiny: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, is facing an investigation by federal prosecutors into whether his involvement with Ukraine violated federal lobbying laws, The New York Times reported Friday. On Saturday, Giuliani told CNN the investigation is a "political attack." The pair had lunch together that day at Trump's golf course in Sterling, Virginia.
- More testimonies: The US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he will appear before the inquiry on Thursday. Democrats also have scheduled depositions next week with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl. Sondland is expected to talk about text messages he exchanged related to Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the freezing of foreign aid to Ukraine.
- Giuliani's associates face deadline: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman face an October 16 subpoena deadline for documents related to communications with the White House, Ukrainian officials and Giuliani. The subpoena was issued October 10, the same day that the two were indicted by federal prosecutors. The subpoenas are separate from the indictment, in which prosecutors allege that Parnas and Fruman illegally funneled foreign money into US elections.