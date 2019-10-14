A GOP congressman says he was kicked out of other committees' deposition of Fiona Hill

Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he was kicked out of this morning's deposition of Fiona Hill by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

Gaetz is not on any of the three committees conducting the impeachment investigation — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight.

He said that when Schiff asked him to leave, they consulted with House parliamentarian, who agreed with Schiff.

Here's his argument: Gaetz argued that he should be allowed to view the deposition as a member of the Judiciary Committee, because that panel is typically in charge of impeachment and Chairman Jerry Nadler has previously said that he has opened an impeachment inquiry.

"So, I'm deeply disappointed that as a member of the House Judiciary committee, on behalf of my constituents, I'm unable to participate and listen to the questions and answers."

He said his removal was another sign that Democrats were running a "kangaroo court."

A little about the deposition: Hill is President Trump's former top Russia adviser. She is being interviewed behind closed doors by three House panels as part of the Democrats' impeachment probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.