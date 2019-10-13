Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had lunch together yesterday at the President's golf course in Sterling, Virginia, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed to CNN.

The source did not provide additional details of the lunch. The New York Times first reported the meeting.

The Saturday meeting, in what appears to be a sign of solidarity between Trump and his lawyer, came at the end of a news-filled week in which questions swirled about whether Trump was cutting professional ties with Giuliani, who has been at the center of the impeachment inquiry into Trump headed by House Democrats.

On Friday, a source close to the President's legal team told CNN Giuliani is still the President's attorney but will not be dealing with matters involving Ukraine, and the Saturday lunch was evidence of their continued relationship.

Some more context: Giuliani is facing an investigation by federal prosecutors into whether his involvement with Ukraine violated federal lobbying laws, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing two people familiar with the inquiry, the paper builds on CNN's previous reporting on Thursday that Giuliani's financial dealings with two associates indicted on campaign finance-related charges were under scrutiny by investigators overseeing the case.

Law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told CNN that the FBI and prosecutors in Manhattan are examining Giuliani's involvement in the broader flow of money that has become the focus of alleged violations that are at the center of the charges against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.