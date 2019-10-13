The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
In past impeachment proceedings, the courts have undermined the President's wishes. During Whitewater, President Bill Clinton was forced by a unanimous Supreme Court to testify under oath in a civil lawsuit, which led to his impeachment for lying and obstruction. During Watergate, President Richard Nixon faced multiple fast-moving court cases that ultimately forced details to Congress and prosecutors that prompted his resignation before the full House voted on articles of impeachment.
In a hearing Tuesday, Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court, the first-line trial court in most separation of powers fights, grilled a Justice Department lawyer who argued to keep information known to the executive branch away from the House.
Howell pressed the administration attorney on legal precedent -- what Howell must decide under the law based on past decisions from courts above. When the lawyer suggested that a judge in 1974 would have not handed a grand jury's collection of evidence to the House of Representatives during Watergate if the case had arisen today, "Wow," Howell exclaimed.
Howell also bluntly told the Justice Department's legal team she would need to back the House in its needs during a formal impeachment proceeding.
"By my reading of the Supreme Court and D.C. Circuit law, I owe enormous deference, if not absolute deference, when it comes to the exercise of the impeachment power to how the House decides to conduct itself," Howell said Tuesday.
Michael Gerhardt, a CNN analyst and University of North Carolina law professor, pointed to moments in the Howell hearing as an example of how far Trump's legal team has swerved from history.
The "argument shows not just how aggressive the President is being, but how much disdain they have for settled law. Most judges would just recoil at that," Gerhardt said.
Rudy Giuliani tells CNN he's unaware he's under investigation for Ukraine involvement
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Saturday that he's not aware he's under investigation for his involvement in the unraveling Ukraine scandal, calling it a "political attack."
When asked if he was, Giulani told CNN: "No, nothing but leaks, which has to tell you whether they are or are not investigating, it's a political attack. Otherwise, why leak it?"
"If it's an appropriate law enforcement investigation, you try to keep it secret so the subjects aren't alerted," he added.
Earlier Saturday, the President defended Giuliani -- a day after Trump tried distancing himself from his lawyer -- in the wake of a report that the former New York mayor is the target of federal investigators. The New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine.
- Giuliani under scrutiny: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, is facing an investigation by federal prosecutors into whether his involvement with Ukraine violated federal lobbying laws, The New York Times reported Friday. On Saturday, Giuliani told CNN the investigation is a "political attack."
- Trump tried to block her testimony: Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared Friday after the White House and State Department directed her not to attend, according to a statement from the three Democratic committee chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry. In response, the chairmen issued a subpoena to compel her testimony before Congress.
- More testimonies to come: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he will appear Thursday. Democrats have scheduled depositions next week with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl.