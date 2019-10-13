Getty Images

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Saturday that he's not aware he's under investigation for his involvement in the unraveling Ukraine scandal, calling it a "political attack."

When asked if he was, Giulani told CNN: "No, nothing but leaks, which has to tell you whether they are or are not investigating, it's a political attack. Otherwise, why leak it?"

"If it's an appropriate law enforcement investigation, you try to keep it secret so the subjects aren't alerted," he added.

Earlier Saturday, the President defended Giuliani -- a day after Trump tried distancing himself from his lawyer -- in the wake of a report that the former New York mayor is the target of federal investigators. The New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine.