The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Rudy Giuliani tells CNN he's unaware he's under investigation for Ukraine involvement
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Saturday that he's not aware he's under investigation for his involvement in the unraveling Ukraine scandal, calling it a "political attack."
When asked if he was, Giulani told CNN: "No, nothing but leaks, which has to tell you whether they are or are not investigating, it's a political attack. Otherwise, why leak it?"
"If it's an appropriate law enforcement investigation, you try to keep it secret so the subjects aren't alerted," he added.
Earlier Saturday, the President defended Giuliani -- a day after Trump tried distancing himself from his lawyer -- in the wake of a report that the former New York mayor is the target of federal investigators. The New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine.
Get caught up: 3 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
The House inquiry into President Trump continues as Rudy Giuliani, the President's personal lawyer, faces a federal investigation.
If you're just tuning in, here's the latest on the inquiry:
- Giuliani under scrutiny: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, is facing an investigation by federal prosecutors into whether his involvement with Ukraine violated federal lobbying laws, The New York Times reported Friday. On Saturday, Giuliani told CNN the investigation is a "political attack."
- Trump tried to block her testimony: Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared Friday after the White House and State Department directed her not to attend, according to a statement from the three Democratic committee chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry. In response, the chairmen issued a subpoena to compel her testimony before Congress.
- More testimonies to come: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he will appear Thursday. Democrats have scheduled depositions next week with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl.