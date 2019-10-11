US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, left, speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One in May 2019. Evan Vucci/AP

EU ambassador Gordan Sondland "will honor the Committees' subpoena" and testify next week in the impeachment hearing, his lawyer said this morning in a statement.

Sondland's lawyer Robert Luskin added his client "looks forward to testifying."

Sondland's lawyer said he had traveled from Brussels to Washington earlier this week to testify in the inquiry — but was directed "at the last minute" not to appear. The following day, on Oct. 9, the House committees running the impeachment inquiry issued a subpoena for him to testify.

Sondland's testimony is now scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

Sondland has also been directed by the committees to produce relevant documents to them. However, it is unclear what he will turn over to them.

Sondland's attorney said in his statement that he "respects" their interest in reviewing all of Sondland's relevant materials but State Dept. regulations "prohibit him from producing documents concerning his official responsibilities."

That said, Sondland's attorney said he hopes the State Dept. will share his materials with the committee ahead of his Thursday testimony.