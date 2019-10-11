US President Donald Trump on stage in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump used his rally in Minneapolis Thursday night to hit some of his favorite campaign trail targets -- railing against Democrats, reasserting his support for law enforcement and criticizing immigration policies.

He also responded to the latest news in the impeachment inquiry, taking aim at the Bidens and insisting that he has done nothing wrong. It was his first campaign rally since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the probe.

"From day one, the wretched Washington swamp has been trying to nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election. They're trying, they're not getting very far. They want to erase your vote like it never existed. They want to erase your voice and they want to erase your future, but they will fail, because in America the people rule again," Trump told the crowd.

This is nothing but a partisan witch hunt, sabotage."

Democrats, Trump said, "know they can't win the 2020 election so they're pursuing the insane impeachment witch hunt. I've been going through it now for more times than I've been in office."