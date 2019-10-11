President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was -- once again -- at the center of the political storm swirling around the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. Here's the latest.

Bombshell: Two of Giuliani's Ukraine contacts were arrested on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Now the feds are looking at Giuliani's financial dealings with the men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Alex Wong/Getty Images

What did they do?

They introduced Giuliani to Ukrainian officials who pushed unfounded theories about corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

They allegedly gave an illegal $325,000 contribution to Committee-1, which turns out to be a Trump-aligned super PAC whose staff includes former White House officials.

They allegedly set up a scheme to raise tens of thousands of dollars for former Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions before he lost reelection in 2018.

They successfully pushed for former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be recalled to Washington.

Trump's response: Trump told reporters he had no knowledge of the situation and hadn't spoken to Giuliani about it. "I don't know them," he said -- despite there being pictures of them with the President all over social media.

Coming Friday: Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before House investigators. The key question now is whether the State Department and the White House will let her. Her prominence in the indictment against Giuliani's Ukraine middlemen makes her possible testimony that much more interesting.