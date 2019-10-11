The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here is the latest on Rudy Giuliani and the impeachment probe
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was -- once again -- at the center of the political storm swirling around the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. Here's the latest.
Bombshell: Two of Giuliani's Ukraine contacts were arrested on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Now the feds are looking at Giuliani's financial dealings with the men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.
What did they do?
- They introduced Giuliani to Ukrainian officials who pushed unfounded theories about corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
- They allegedly gave an illegal $325,000 contribution to Committee-1, which turns out to be a Trump-aligned super PAC whose staff includes former White House officials.
- They allegedly set up a scheme to raise tens of thousands of dollars for former Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions before he lost reelection in 2018.
- They successfully pushed for former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be recalled to Washington.
Trump's response: Trump told reporters he had no knowledge of the situation and hadn't spoken to Giuliani about it. "I don't know them," he said -- despite there being pictures of them with the President all over social media.
Coming Friday: Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before House investigators. The key question now is whether the State Department and the White House will let her. Her prominence in the indictment against Giuliani's Ukraine middlemen makes her possible testimony that much more interesting.
A top US diplomat who called the Ukraine aid freeze "crazy" is being asked to testify
House Democrats have requested a deposition from Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, multiple sources familiar with the issue told CNN.
However his interview has not yet been formally scheduled, the source said.
The request is expected to be met with opposition from the White House and State Department, and could present a quandary for Taylor, according to former State Department officials who know him.
Those officials suggested that if Taylor was made to choose between staying on to guide US policy as charge d'affaires in Kiev -- a post he came out of retirement to take -- or resigning to be able to testify, he would choose the former.
What's his role in all this? Taylor was thrust into the public eye following the release of his text exchanges with Kurt Volker, former special envoy for Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, Trump's appointee for US ambassador to the European Union,
In the texts, Taylor repeatedly questioned the decision to stall hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine as a potential quid pro quo, calling it "crazy."
Will he actually testify? It appears unlikely. On Tuesday, just hours before he was due to appear, the State Department instructed Sondland not to testify at his scheduled hearing. Of the five diplomats scheduled to testify by the House, only Volker has been deposed. He resigned from the State Department days before his congressional appearance in order to testify -- an option that Taylor could take.
Trump's former top Russia adviser will testify that she was unaware of some aspects of Ukraine scandal
Fiona Hill, Trump's former top Russia adviser, is set to testify before Congress next week -- and will explain that she unaware of some aspects of the Ukraine scandal, according to a source close to Hill who spoke with her Thursday.
Who is she? Hill officially departed the Trump administration in August. She had internally handed over most of her responsibilities in mid-July, but was involved as Rudy Giuliani was making public pronouncements about Ukraine.
What might she say? Democrats have had trouble scheduling witness interviews and subpoenaed Hill. But since she left the administration, she presumably would be freer to speak to the committees than current administration officials and State Department employees.
When is she speaking? She is expected to be interviewed behind closed doors Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Hill has been keeping a low profile in England with her mother in recent weeks. CNN has reached out to her attorney.
Former US ambassador to Ukraine expected to testify Friday
Former Ambassador Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch has increasingly found herself in the spotlight as new developments in the Ukraine controversy comes to light.
The former top US diplomat in Ukraine, who was unexpectedly removed from her post in Kiev in May, may finally get to share her side of events on Friday at a scheduled deposition before House committees.
Here's why: Two associates of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, were arrested for federal campaign finance violations. The two are also reported to have been involved in helping Giuliani try to find damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine. They allegedly played a role in pushing Yovanovitch's ouster while she was still US ambassador to Ukraine.
Her removal: Trump personally ordered Yovanovitch's removal, according to the Wall Street Journal. She was accused of trying to undermine the President and blocking efforts to investigate Democrats like Biden.
What's Trump saying now? Trump signaled that he may not let Yovanovitch testify on Capitol Hill on Friday, continuing the White House’s efforts to force a House vote on impeachment.
I just don’t think, you’re running a country, I just don’t think that you can have all of these people testifying about every conversation you’ve had,” Trump said.