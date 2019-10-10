Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/File

Trump's lawyers may have written a letter to Democrats saying that the President "remains focused on fulfilling his promises to the American people" but Trump himself has shown few signs he is redirecting focus to governing.

Similar to his erratic behavior during the Mueller probe, the President has spent hours tweeting about the impeachment and lighting up the phone lines of his allies on Capitol Hill -- including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump is calling the Majority Leader up to three times a day and making political threats, a source says.

McConnell has told a small number of Republicans about the President's calls.

However, a spokesperson for McConnell has denied that Trump is increasingly leaning on the Republican leader in the Senate.

This story, based on a single anonymous source, is categorically false. Leader McConnell never said anything like this," Doug Andres said.

Trump has been lashing out at GOP senators he sees as disloyal, according to the person familiar with the conversations, telling McConnell he will amplify attacks on those Republicans who criticize him.

McConnell faces his own dilemma of having to preserve the Republican majority in the Senate, while also placating an erratic President who demands nothing short of total loyalty. That will become harder as more details about Trump's dealings with Ukraine trickle out.

Trump has already demonstrated his willingness to go after Republican defectors. After Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said it was "wrong and appalling" for Trump to suggest Ukraine and China investigate Joe Biden, Trump unloaded, calling Romney a "pompous ass" and suggesting Romney himself be impeached.

Trump has also been mistrustful of Republicans who are reticent to defend him publicly, often lamenting that Democrats are much better at staying in line with their party heads than his own.

Read more on this story.