The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Lawyers who represented Paul Manafort are helping Giuliani associates at court appearance today
Defense attorneys who represented President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are helping Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman today at their initial criminal appearance.
Defense attorney Tom Zehnle is in the courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, as is Kevin Downing.
Zehnle said he was just here to help out until Parnas and Fruman can get more lawyers.
Fruman and Parnas were detained at Dulles airport outside of Washington last night. Both associates are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fruman and Parnas are associated with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Downing declined to say anything in response to Parnas and Fruman’s indictment today, other than that the pair is still in detention.
Parnas and Fruman were also represented by John Dowd, former personal attorney to the President, in their dealings with Congress.
One of the few remaining Democratic holdouts comes out in support of impeachment inquiry
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, of New Mexico, is one of the last Democrats to publicly support the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Small published an op-ed in support of the investigation; which now leaves just six Democratic holdouts.
At least 229 House Democrats have now publicly stated their support for the impeachment inquiry into Trump, according to CNN's latest count.
"Earlier this week, the President and his administration made it clear to New Mexicans that they are not committed to finding the truth," the New Mexico Democrat wrote in her op-ed in the Las Cruces Sun-News.
The congresswoman added, "To be very clear, I have not reached judgment on the President's actions, nor on the appropriate response, but I need the facts to make these weighty decisions."
The New Mexico Democrat is one of the House Democratic freshmen who flipped a congressional seat from red to blue in the 2018 midterm elections.
House Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani's associates for documents
Three Democratic House Committee chairmen have now formally subpoenaed two associates of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani associates who are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, and Rep. Eliot L. Engel wrote in a letter to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman's legal counsel today that, in addition to turning over the documents they are requesting, the committees "expect your clients to appear to testify about these matters at a later date."
"The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding a White House meeting with the President of Ukraine and military assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters," the congressman wrote
CNN previously reported that attorney John Dowd, who represents Parnas and Fruman, had written to the committees saying their original request for documents were overly broad and more time was needed.
Now the committees have issued subpoenas for them to turn over material by Oct. 16.
Parnas and Fruman were arrested last night on federal campaign finance charges and are expected to appear in court this afternoon.
Former Texas Rep. Pete Sessions was pushed by Giuliani associates to back effort to remove Ukraine ambassador
Two associates of President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani pushed a GOP congressman to seek the ouster of the US ambassador to Ukraine at the same time as the associates were helping to bankroll the congressman's campaign, according to a federal indictment and campaign finance records.
The indictment of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, which was unsealed today, shows how they discussed with former Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas to seek Marie Yovanovitch’s ouster. Both were later accused of lying to investigators about illegal campaign contributions they made to Sessions.
The indictment alleges that a "Congressman-1" had been the beneficiary of approximately $3 million in independent expenditures by "Committee-1.”
CNN has identified the committee as America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC. Global Energy Producers, a company created by Parnas and Fruman, donated $325,000 to the pro-Trump super PAC and are alleged to have concealed the true source of that money. The PAC said in a statement that they placed the money in a “segregated bank account” and have not used the funds.
Parnas and Fruman met with Sessions at a pro-Trump super PAC event in 2018.
Sessions is not named in the indictment, nor is he charged with the crime.
“At and around the same time, Parnas and Fruman committed to raising those funds for Congressman-1. Parnas met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1’s assistance in causing the U.S. Government to remove or recall the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine,” the indictment states.
Sessions did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment from CNN.
Some context: Fruman and Parnas were detained at Dulles airport outside of Washington last night and are expected to appear in court in Virginia on today. Both associates are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The case is being prosecuted by the Southern District of New York.
Almost every House Democrat has said they support an impeachment inquiry
At least 228 House Democrats have publicly stated their support for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to CNN's latest count. There are 235 members of the Democratic caucus in total — leaving just 7 holdouts.
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for an impeachment investigation, bringing the total number of representatives to 229, or more than half of the 435-member chamber.
A simple majority of the House is needed to vote to impeach the President in order to send the process to the Senate.
Why this matters: With the White House stonewalling the impeachment inquiry and tensions growing, Republicans have called on Democrats to vote to formally open an impeachment investigation. While the Constitution specifies that the House must vote in order to impeach the President, it does not require that the House must vote to open an impeachment investigation.
These are the two Giuliani associates who were just charged with federal campaign finance violations
Two Rudy Giuliani-linked associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were detained at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington on Wednesday and are scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.
Also on Thursday afternoon, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York — who is prosecuting the two men for alleged campaign finance violations — will hold a press conference to formally announce the indictment in the case.
Fruman and Parnas were booked into the Alexandria, Virginia jail late Wednesday evening, around 11 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. They were released to federal authorities this morning, the spokeswoman said.
John Dowd, the attorney who represented Parnas and Fruman in their dealings with Congress, has no comment on the indictment.
Both men are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fruman and Parnas are due in court in Virginia at 2 p.m. ET.
Attorney Jay Sekulow claims Rudy Giuliani's associates have nothing to do with Trump
Jay Sekulow, President Trump's personal attorney, claims that "neither the candidate nor the campaign" have anything to do with the men arrested on criminal charges for violating campaign finance rules.
“Read the indictment. Neither the candidate nor the campaign have anything to do with the scheme these guys were involved in," Sekulow said.
Some context: Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were detained at Dulles airport outside of Washington last night and are expected to appear in court in Virginia on today. Both associates are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The case is being prosecuted by the Southern District of New York.
Barr was briefed on feds' investigation into Rudy Giuliani associates
Attorney General William Barr was briefed earlier this year on the investigation into two Rudy Giuliani associates and supported the prosecution, a DOJ official told CNN.
Barr discussed the probe at Justice of businessmen Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas—who are also connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine about presidential candidate Joe Biden—in February after he took office.
Barr is scheduled to visit the US Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York today, for what is described as a routine visit.
The SDNY is prosecuting Fruman and Parnas. The two were taken into federal custody on charges of violating campaign finance rules.
Rudy Giuliani not commenting on his associates' arrests
Asked about the arrest of his two associates —who are also connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine about presidential candidate Joe Biden — President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN, "I can’t comment at this point.”
The two associates of Giuliani, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were arrested Wednesday on criminal charges for violating campaign finance rules.
The case is being prosecuted by the Southern District of New York. You can read the indictment here.