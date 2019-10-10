Tom Zehnle, who was with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leaves federal court in Washington, in August 2018. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Defense attorneys who represented President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are helping Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman today at their initial criminal appearance.

Defense attorney Tom Zehnle is in the courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, as is Kevin Downing.

Zehnle said he was just here to help out until Parnas and Fruman can get more lawyers.

Fruman and Parnas were detained at Dulles airport outside of Washington last night. Both associates are connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fruman and Parnas are associated with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Downing declined to say anything in response to Parnas and Fruman’s indictment today, other than that the pair is still in detention.

Parnas and Fruman were also represented by John Dowd, former personal attorney to the President, in their dealings with Congress.