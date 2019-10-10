Trump criticizes Fox News for impeachment poll

President Trump is attacking Fox News this morning for their poll on impeachment, tweeting “whoever their Pollster is, they suck” adding that the network is “much different than it used to be in the good old days.”

Trump named specific Fox News hosts and analysts who he disagrees with, including Andrew Napolitano, Shep Smith and Donna Brazile.

“@FoxNews doesn’t’ deliver for US anymore. It’s so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!” Trump added.

What is this all about: Fox News released a poll Wednesday night that found 51% of registered voters want Trump to be impeached and removed from office. That’s a new high in Fox’s polling, up 9 points since July, with increases coming across party lines.

The poll also finds that 51% feel the Trump administration is more corrupt than previous administrations, up 6 points in the last month.

Asked to rate how “troubling” Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian president are, 51% rate them extremely or very troubling, while just 26% say they are not at all troubling.