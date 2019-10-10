Rudy Giuliani not commenting on his associates' arrests

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Asked about the arrest of his two associates —who are also connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine about presidential candidate Joe Biden — President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN, "I can’t comment at this point.”

The two associates of Giuliani, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were arrested Wednesday on criminal charges for violating campaign finance rules.

The case is being prosecuted by the Southern District of New York. You can read the indictment here.