The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
What exactly are Democrats looking for?
The big question is whether Democrats can pin down when, why and how Trump held back funding for Ukraine over the summer and into September. Relevant documents live all over, including at the Pentagon, where House Democrats delivered subpoenas Monday.
What are Democrats looking for? CNN's Barbara Starr reports from a senior defense official with direct knowledge of the subpoena that some of the requested documents are essentially White House materials that Hill investigators could access by way of the Pentagon.
Will they get it? Starr adds the DoD response to the entire request will be coordinated with the White House.
Democrats are moving quickly. The official noted that typically the Pentagon receives an initial request for documentation when there is a congressional review, but this time the first word of a request came in the form of subpoenas.
This search for documents will become a theme and the production of previously requested documents is coming in a trickle. CNN's Lauren Fox reports from Capitol Hill that an aide says the Office of Management and Budget "did not turn over all the documents and information the Committees requested" after they were requested.
Subpoenaed so far:
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- The White House
- The Pentagon
- Office of Management and Budget
- Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani
- US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland (our handy guide to who's who in this scandal here).
How White House staff tried to contain fallout from July 25 call
CNN's White House team reports that almost as soon as President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ended July 25, officials who had been worried about the pressure Trump exerted on Zelensky began trying to contain the fallout. It's a very different reality than the one Trump has pushed, that his call was "perfect."
Key points:
- Sitting in his private quarters, Trump wasn't surrounded by the clutch of aides who would usually join him in person during a call with a foreign leader made from the Oval Office
- Concerns of White House and NSC aides were independent of the whistleblower complaint
- At least one NSC official alerted the White House's national security lawyers about concerns
- Those same lawyers would later order the transcript moved to a highly classified server
- Aides also immediately began quizzing each other about whether they should alert senior officials who were not on the call
- "It was weird," a former White House official said. "He seemed to be taking interest in this particular country."
Read the full report here:
Trump-Zelensky call 'crazy' and 'frightening,' says White House official
A White House official who listened in on President Donald Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the conversation as "crazy," "frightening" and was described as "shaken" by the call -- according to a memo written by the whistleblower behind the recent intelligence community report about the conversation flagged to Congress.
The memo, a source familiar with the whistleblower report told CNN, was turned over to Inspector General Michael Atkinson who submitted it to Congress.
President Trump continues to deny there was any wrongdoing in the conversation and says he was simply asking his counterpart to investigate corruption.
This is why Democrats aren't planning to vote on an impeachment inquiry
The latest standoff between House Democrats and the Trump administration over the testimony of State Department officials has the White House questioning in a new letter sent Tuesday why the House is not voting to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry.
The lengthy letter all but dares House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a formal vote opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump, though it does not explicitly call on her to do so.
But Pelosi has said that Democrats don't need to take a vote and has shown little interest in doing so after she announced last month the House would open an impeachment inquiry, accusing the White House of trying to play politics and arguing that House rules don't require a vote.
The reasons Pelosi is not planning a vote are both practical and political:
- Taking the step of passing a formal impeachment inquiry resolution is a complicated and time-consuming endeavor that has political downsides, from drafting the exact language of the resolution, to holding a complicated floor debate and to putting some members in a tough spot.
- Moreover, having a vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution would give Republicans an opening to argue they should have subpoena power like in past impeachment proceedings, something that Democrats would almost certainly never allow.
Pelosi has dismissed the calls for an impeachment vote from Trump and congressional Republicans as nothing more than a "Republican talking point."
"If we want to do it, we'll do it. If we don't, we don't," Pelosi told the Atlanta Journal Constitution's editorial board Friday. "But we're certainly not going to do it because of the President."
Trump defies Democrats with all-out political warfare on impeachment
Donald Trump drove Democrats to the first crucial pivot point of their impeachment confrontation on Tuesday with a defiant declaration that his administration would not cooperate with the investigation.
In a fierce counter-attack after days of failing to control a torrent of damaging disclosures, the Trump White House branded the inquiry an illegal bid to overthrow the 2016 election and blocked testimony from a top diplomat.
"Never before in our history has the House of Representatives -- under the control of either political party -- taken the American people down the dangerous path you seem determined to pursue," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her key committee chairs.
The letter in effect gave notice of all out political warfare as part of the administration's strategy to deprive investigators of all the testimony and evidence that they have demanded, in a clear effort to throttle the capacity of the probe into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political opponent -- Joe Biden.
Pelosi says there is no constitutional requirement supporting Trump's demand for a full House vote to initiate impeachment proceedings -- one justification given for the President's refusal to cooperate.
But Trump's move left her with grave strategic decisions on what to do next in a confrontation that puts to the test the integrity of America's bedrock separation of powers and will determine whether she truly gamed out this duel several steps ahead.
Read more of Collinson's analysis here:
Here's what you need to know today about the impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- White House letter: The White House sent��a blistering letter to congressional Democrats on Tuesday. In it, Trump's lawyers said the President and his administration won't cooperate in an ongoing impeachment inquiry, arguing the proceedings amount to an illegitimate effort to overturn the 2016 election results.
- Subpoena issued: House Democrats issued a subpoena for US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland after the State Department directed him not to testify before Congress Tuesday. The subpoena demanded Sondland turn over documents by Oct. 14, and appear for a deposition on Oct. 16.
- The Ukraine call: A White House official who listened in on Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the conversation as "crazy," "frightening" and was described as "shaken" by the call, according to a memo written by the whistleblower behind the recent intelligence community report about the conversation flagged to Congress.
- White House prepares for impeachment battle: A source familiar with impeachment deliberations said the President’s legal team is prepared for the current battle to go to the courts. Meanwhile, Trey Gowdy, a former congressman and an ex-federal prosecutor, is expected to work from the outside as counsel with the White House on the impeachment inquiry, two sources tell CNN.