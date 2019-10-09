Trump: The whistleblower "must apologize to me"

President Trump is reacting to a report that a White House official who listened in on his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the conversation as "crazy" and "frightening."

Trump claimed the whistleblower — who cited the White House official in a memo — spoke out before he or she knew Trump would "release the exact transcript."

"The Whistleblower and others spoke BEFORE seeing the Transcript. Now they must apologize to me and stop this ridiculous impeachment!" Trump tweeted.

Remember: The White House did not release an "exact transcript." The transcript is a rough log of the call, which a senior White House official said was developed with assistance from voice recognition software along with note-takers and experts listening.

Additionally, the whistleblower complaint includes many details that match up with the White House transcript.