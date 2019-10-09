Catch up: 6 key developments in the impeachment inquiry

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

House Democrats are preparing a flurry of subpoenas in the face of President Trump administration's stonewalling of their impeachment investigation.

The preparations are happening amid a new debate within the Democratic caucus to hold a vote to formally authorize the inquiry in order to call the White House's bluff, according to Democratic sources.

In the face of the White House letter refusing to cooperate with their probe, Democrats expect they are likely done with any voluntary interviews for most witnesses, according to multiple Democratic sources.

A small but influential group of Democrats privately and publicly tell CNN that it makes sense to hold an impeachment inquiry vote — something House Republicans have demanded — arguing it would derail the White House's argument that the impeachment inquiry is "invalid" because there's been no House vote formally authorizing the probe.

Democrats are threatening to send subpoenas to associates of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, and considering them for current State Department officials, including the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch who is scheduled to appear for an interview Friday. There are new concerns Yovanovitch won't appear given that she is still a State Department employee and could face backlash internally if she were to appear voluntarily.

When could we see an impeachment vote: There is growing pressure to move to impeach Trump as soon as Thanksgiving, but at the same time House Democratic leaders want to appear as they are methodically collecting evidence over what they view is an abuse of power by Trump to urge the Ukranian government to investigate his potential political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, at the same time as US aid to the country had been stalled.

