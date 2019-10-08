The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Dems' impeachment inquiry takes next steps
The Democrats' impeachment investigation is grinding relentlessly onward. On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is due to give a closed-door deposition and will become the latest official or witness to the President's dealings with Ukraine to tell his story.
New Democratic subpoenas are flying across Washington with demands for documents on Ukraine hitting the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget. Democrats also warned that if associates of Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani deny requests for documents and depositions they will be compelled to comply.
The President complained on Monday that the Democratic investigation was making it impossible to do his job. But his belligerence and unrestrained conduct in reality is making it hard for Congress to fulfil its constitutional role.
The House Intelligence Committee is discussing extraordinary measures to protect the identity of the whistleblower who set off the impeachment circus by accusing Trump of pressuring Ukraine's President to investigate Biden in a call.
Among possible measures are the use of an off-site location for any testimony — potentially including highly secure sites at the CIA or at Fort Meade base outside Washington, the home of US Cyber Command.
The US Ambassador to the European Union is testifying today
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is expected to testify today before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.
About Sondland: The ambassador is mentioned in a series of text messages between US diplomats and a Ukrainian aide. The messages, which were released last week, show how a potential Ukrainian investigation into the 2016 election was linked to a desired meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump.
In one exchange, Sondland seemed to downplay the concerns raised by his counterpart in Kiev.
"Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was Sasha Danyliuk's point that President Zelenskyy is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics," Ambassador William "Bill" Taylor, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Kiev, wrote on July 21.
Sondland replied, "Absolutely, but we need to get the conversation started and the relationship built, irrespective of the pretext."
5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
Here are some of the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into Trump:
- A meeting behind closed doors: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is expected to testify before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees on Tuesday.
- Rick Perry: The Energy Secretary said he "absolutely" asked Trump "multiple times" to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but about energy — not former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Perry's spokesperson also confirmed that he was not on Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky.
- Inquiry continues: The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry had initially scheduled four depositions this week with State Department officials, but only two are confirmed, and the committees are still negotiating with the other witnesses they are seeking, according to a committee source.
- More subpoenas: The Democratic chairmen of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees subpoenaed the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget for documents on the decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine. They are demanding the agencies turn over documents by Oct. 15.
- Whistleblower protection: The House Intelligence Committee and lawyers for the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump's conduct are discussing extreme measures to protect the individual's identity amid growing concerns about his or her safety, according to several sources familiar with the process. Among the measures being discussed are the possibility of using an off-site location, limiting Hill staff and members who would be present and even disguising the individual's image and voice, the sources said.