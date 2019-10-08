Trump tweets that he would "love" for Sondland to testify, but doesn't trust "kangaroo court"

President Trump tweeted that if he allowed EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland to testify today, it would be in front of a "a totally compromised kangaroo court."

This comes after reports that the White House is blocking Sondland from testifying today in the impeachment inquiry.

What's this all about: A source familiar with discussions inside President Trump’s impeachment team says Ambassador Sondland not appearing is “part of an overall strategy connected to what is viewed as irregularities in the House impeachment inquiry.”