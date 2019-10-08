House Democrats will have a call Friday. The impeachment inquiry will likely come up.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko speaks during a briefing at the Central Election Commission in Kiev, Ukraine, in March 2019. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko revealed details of his meetings with President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV, which aired today.

According to an excerpt of the interview published on the NV.ua website, Lutsenko said the first proposal to meet Giuliani in the US came to him at the end of 2017. According to Lutsenko, he agreed after a fourth request and traveled to the US privately to meet Giuliani.

“In the end of 2018 — I’m sorry, 2017 — Giuliani offered a meeting in the US via one of my subordinates with whom his people had business, I agreed because of my national interests," Lutsenko said. "But after a few months, Mr. Giuliani asked for a meeting for the fourth time, and that’s when I took a vacation with my son and went to New York City for this meeting."

Lutsenko said he agreed to meet because it was “the only way to try to achieve a joint investigation into the money of the organized criminal group of [former Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovych,” who fled Ukraine in 2014 and is currently in Russia.

“We talked for three days, about two to three hours every day,” Lutsenko said of his conversations with Giuliani. “He also asked one day if I could tell him about the possible interference of Ukrainian figures in the 2016 US election. It seems to me that these actions are obvious, but they do not fall under the Ukrainian Criminal Code.”

Lutsenko added that if he found that any such activities fell under US law, he would have been willing to start joint investigation with the US. During a meeting on the second day of his visit to the United States, according to Lutsenko, he and Giuliani discussed the case of Burisma, which previously employed Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

What we know: As reported by CNN, Lutsenko and another former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, supplied Giuliani’s team with a list of unsupported allegations that asserted corruption by the Bidens, as well as collusion between officials in Ukraine and the Democrats in the US to publicize damaging information about Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in 2016. Lutsenko, who left office in August, has changed his account of events surrounding those efforts several times.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation last week opened a criminal proceeding involving Lutsenko, an agency official told CNN.