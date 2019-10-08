House Democrats will subpoena Sondland

John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom

Three Democratic House committees chairs put out a joint statement today saying they will issue a subpoena to the US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland to testify and turn over documents as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Chairmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Eljiah Cummings said in a statement: "Ambassador Sondland's testimony and documents are vital, and that is precisely why the Administration is now blocking his testimony and withholding his documents."

They added:

“We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry."

More context: Sondland was scheduled to testify before three House committees in a closed-door meeting today — but earlier this morning, the State Department ordered him not to appear.

Here's the full statement from the Chairmen: