The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
US energy secretary: I told Trump to talk to Ukraine's president — but not about Biden
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that he “asked the President multiple times” to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – but about energy, not the Bidens.
Speaking at a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Perry said that he told Trump that it was in the US and Ukraine’s best interests that they have discussions regarding energy issues.
He was asked directly about it on the heels of reporting over the weekend that Trump had told lawmakers Perry urged him to make the call that prompted a whistleblower complaint.
“Absolutely, I asked the President multiple times. ‘Mr. President, we think it is in the United states and In Ukraine’s best interest that you and the president of Ukraine have conversations and discuss the options that are there,’” Perry said. “So absolutely yes.”
On Friday, Perry said on the Christian Broadcasting Network that Joe Biden’s name did not come up during the many conversations that he had with President Trump.
“Not once, as God as my witness, not once was a Biden name – not the former Vice President, not his son – ever mentioned,” he said.
Remember: There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.
This US ambassador is testifying tomorrow
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is expected to testify tomorrow in front of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.
What we know about Sondland: The ambassador is mentioned in a series of text messages between US diplomats and a Ukrainian aide. The messages, which were released last week, show how a potential Ukrainian investigation into the 2016 election was linked to a desired meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump.
In one exchange, Sondland seemed to downplay the concerns raised by his counterpart in Kiev.
"Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was Sasha Danyliuk's point that President Zelenskyy is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics," Ambassador William "Bill" Taylor, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Kiev, wrote on July 21.
Sondland replied, "Absolutely, but we need to get the conversation started and the relationship built, irrespective of the pretext."
5 key weekend developments in the impeachment inquiry
While Congress is in recess, the impeachment inquiry into President Trump is progressing.
Here's the key developments that happened this weekend as the investigation continues:
Friday
- Missed deadline: The State Department missed a deadline set by the House to turn over documents requested under a congressional subpoena. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said his office "sent a letter last night to Congress which is our initial response to the document request" and that they will "obviously do all the things we are required to do by law."
- White House subpoenas: House Democrats subpoenaed the White House as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation into Trump. The White House said the "subpoena changes nothing — just more document requests, wasted time, and taxpayer dollars that will ultimately show the President did nothing wrong." (You can read the subpoena here.)
Saturday
- Trump vs. Romney: Trump called for Sen. Mitt Romney to be "impeached" in a tweet Saturday after the Republican from Utah criticized the President. Remember: Senators and members of Congress can’t be “impeached," according to the US Constitution.
Sunday
- Second whistleblower: The lawyer for the first intelligence whistleblower who came forward with accusations concerning President Trump and his interactions with Ukraine said he is representing a second whistleblower regarding the President's actions.
- Backlash from Trump's GOP challenger: Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh, a longshot candidate for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, called Trump a "traitor" for asking Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Bide,
90 former national security officials: "We applaud the whistleblower"
Ninety former US national security officials wrote a letter yesterday praising the anonymous whistleblower whose recent complaint about President Trump's communications with Ukraine touched off a firestorm, leading House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
"While the identity of the whistleblower is not publicly known, we do know that he or she is an employee of the U.S. Government. As such, he or she has by law the right—and indeed the responsibility—to make known, through appropriate channels, indications of serious wrongdoing," the former officials wrote. "That is precisely what this whistleblower did; and we applaud the whistleblower not only for living up to that responsibility but also for using precisely the channels made available by federal law for raising such concerns."
Among the scores of signatories on the letter are...
- Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
- Former CIA Directors John Brennan and Michael Hayden, who is a CNN analyst
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who is a CNN contributor
There's now a second whistleblower. Here's what we know so far.
There were more developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry this weekend.
If you're just reading in this morning, there's now a second whistleblower accusing President Trump of abusing his power. Here's what we know so far about him or her:
- Intel official: The second whistleblower works in the intelligence community and has spoken to the intelligence community's inspector general, CNN is reporting.
- No new written complaint: The individual has not filed their own complaint, but the lawyers argue anyone who speaks to the intelligence community watchdog is considered to have made a protected disclosure and is a whistleblower under law.
We're not sure if the new whistleblower has first-hand knowledge: But if they do have first-hand knowledge that supports the claims of the initial whistleblower, and was on the July 25 call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, it undercuts a main attack line that's been used by Republicans. Trump has never disputed the transcript of the call, so the argument that the original whistleblower had secondhand and therefore bad information has never exactly worked. A whistleblower with direct knowledge of the call would completely destroy it.
Bottom line: A new whistleblower will undercut Trump's defense and his attacks on the original whistleblower. But Republicans defending Trump say a new whistleblower changes nothing. They point to the July 25 phone transcript, where Trump pressures Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, and say they see nothing wrong. Others see impeachable offenses.
Your impeachment questions, answered
How broad will House Democrats' impeachment inquiry be? How long should we expect the impeachment process to take? If he's impeached, can Trump also be prosecuted criminally?
Each week, CNN legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor, Elie Honig, will be answering your questions on impeachment as the inquiry proceeds.
Submit your questions via the link below.
Like this one, from John in Illinois:
How long does the impeachment process take?
Honig: Legally, there is no time limit on the impeachment process. This is in contrast to the criminal justice process, which limits the amount of time that can pass between the commission of a crime and indictment (the "statute of limitations") and the time between indictment and trial ("speedy trial" rules).
Practically and politically, however, Congress knows the clock is ticking. The current Congress sits until January 2021, so any impeachment proceedings must and certainly will conclude by then (though the next Congress can resume any pending inquiry if it sees fit). And, of course, a presidential election looms in November 2020.
As the election draws closer, impeachment proceedings will become increasingly contentious and politically fraught. House leaders understand the need to move quickly here. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff have both vowed to move "expeditiously," and Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler has declared "full speed ahead."
Meanwhile in Ukraine...
For the people of Ukraine, the US political saga is far less important than the five-year war in the country's east.
Thousands turned out in the capital Kiev on Sunday to protest planned concessions to pro-Russian rebels.
Following Trump’s temporary suspension of millions of dollars of military aid, people here accuse him of playing with the lives of Ukrainian soldiers for his own political gain.
Fact check: Why Trump's sudden fixation on 'investigating corruption' doesn't add up
Facing potential impeachment for pressuring Ukraine, Trump has pivoted to a new defense, saying his efforts were apolitical and solely motivated by his good-faith desire to root out "corruption."
But Trump's latest defense doesn't hold up under scrutiny. New documents unearthed from the impeachment inquiry, along with many of Trump's past comments, undermine his claim that his efforts to spur a Ukrainian investigation into Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden was "not about politics."
Facts First: Even though Trump said, "this doesn't pertain to anything but corruption," the facts tell another story. Trump showed little interest in fighting corruption before Biden launched his campaign, and official government records suggest Trump was motivated by politics.
To be clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son regarding their activities in Ukraine. Here are six key pieces of context about Trump and his fight against "corruption."
- Government records undermine Trump's claims. Trump never mentioned the word "corruption" in his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the White House transcript. Congressional Democrats released a series of text messages from State Department officials describing the fallout from Trump's decision to block military aid to Ukraine. The discussion is about the Biden issue, not about a broad effort to fight corruption.
- Trump hasn't publicly raised these issues before with Ukraine. Trump met twice in 2017 with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and never mentioned anything about corruption during their two public appearances. Official White House readouts of their private meetings did mention US support for Ukraine getting tough on corruption. But with Trump, there is often a big difference between a diplomatic readout and what he actually says.
- The anti-corruption campaign is only focused on Biden. So far, Trump's effort to end foreign corruption is only focused on one family: the Bidens. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney pointed out that this is no coincidence, noting that "it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated." Trump's actions regarding Ukraine began around the time Biden launched his campaign and Zelensky was elected, according to a whistleblower complaint.
- Trump defended Manafort, who made millions from Ukraine. Trump has defended and expressed sympathy for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who spent a decade working for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. After Yanukovych's ouster in 2014, the new government accused him of looting billions of dollars from Ukrainian coffers. Manafort is currently in prison for tax fraud after hiding his Ukraine income in offshore accounts.
New twists put Republicans on spot in impeachment saga
Washington's impeachment battle over Trump's conduct with Ukraine is intensifying with news of a second whistleblower, and new testimony this week brings the prospect of more stunning revelations to deepen the crisis.
Yet nearly all Republicans, taking advantage of a congressional recess, are staying silent despite more and more evidence that the President used his power to pressure a foreign nation for personal political gain.
Most of the few Republicans who have broken cover are struggling to come up with a logical defense of the President's actions — but his grip on the GOP is evident in the unwillingness of most to criticize him. And the President's assault on former GOP nominee and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney -- who he branded as a "pompous 'ass'" -- is underscoring the price Republicans will pay for rebuking the commander in chief.
Trump is meanwhile hyping rallies this week in Minnesota and Louisiana that are likely to stress his powerful support among his base and will hike new pressure on any wavering Republicans before most of them return to Washington next week.
The weekend's political exchanges suggested that despite a week of barely believable drama, Trump's feverish efforts are having some success in stopping any serious slippage in support among Republican lawmakers, especially ahead of any eventual Senate impeachment trial.