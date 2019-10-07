US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that he “asked the President multiple times” to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – but about energy, not the Bidens.

Speaking at a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Perry said that he told Trump that it was in the US and Ukraine’s best interests that they have discussions regarding energy issues.

He was asked directly about it on the heels of reporting over the weekend that Trump had told lawmakers Perry urged him to make the call that prompted a whistleblower complaint.

“Absolutely, I asked the President multiple times. ‘Mr. President, we think it is in the United states and In Ukraine’s best interest that you and the president of Ukraine have conversations and discuss the options that are there,’” Perry said. “So absolutely yes.”

On Friday, Perry said on the Christian Broadcasting Network that Joe Biden’s name did not come up during the many conversations that he had with President Trump.

“Not once, as God as my witness, not once was a Biden name – not the former Vice President, not his son – ever mentioned,” he said.

Remember: There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.