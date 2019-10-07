The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Meanwhile in Ukraine...
For the people of Ukraine, the US political saga is far less important than the five-year war in the country's east.
Thousands turned out in the capital Kiev on Sunday to protest planned concessions to pro-Russian rebels.
Following Trump’s temporary suspension of millions of dollars of military aid, people here accuse him of playing with the lives of Ukrainian soldiers for his own political gain.
Fact check: Why Trump's sudden fixation on 'investigating corruption' doesn't add up
Facing potential impeachment for pressuring Ukraine, Trump has pivoted to a new defense, saying his efforts were apolitical and solely motivated by his good-faith desire to root out "corruption."
But Trump's latest defense doesn't hold up under scrutiny. New documents unearthed from the impeachment inquiry, along with many of Trump's past comments, undermine his claim that his efforts to spur a Ukrainian investigation into Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden was "not about politics."
Facts First: Even though Trump said, "this doesn't pertain to anything but corruption," the facts tell another story. Trump showed little interest in fighting corruption before Biden launched his campaign, and official government records suggest Trump was motivated by politics.
To be clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son regarding their activities in Ukraine. Here are six key pieces of context about Trump and his fight against "corruption."
- Government records undermine Trump's claims. Trump never mentioned the word "corruption" in his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the White House transcript. Congressional Democrats released a series of text messages from State Department officials describing the fallout from Trump's decision to block military aid to Ukraine. The discussion is about the Biden issue, not about a broad effort to fight corruption.
- Trump hasn't publicly raised these issues before with Ukraine. Trump met twice in 2017 with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and never mentioned anything about corruption during their two public appearances. Official White House readouts of their private meetings did mention US support for Ukraine getting tough on corruption. But with Trump, there is often a big difference between a diplomatic readout and what he actually says.
- The anti-corruption campaign is only focused on Biden. So far, Trump's effort to end foreign corruption is only focused on one family: the Bidens. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney pointed out that this is no coincidence, noting that "it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated." Trump's actions regarding Ukraine began around the time Biden launched his campaign and Zelensky was elected, according to a whistleblower complaint.
- Trump defended Manafort, who made millions from Ukraine. Trump has defended and expressed sympathy for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who spent a decade working for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. After Yanukovych's ouster in 2014, the new government accused him of looting billions of dollars from Ukrainian coffers. Manafort is currently in prison for tax fraud after hiding his Ukraine income in offshore accounts.
New twists put Republicans on spot in impeachment saga
Washington's impeachment battle over Trump's conduct with Ukraine is intensifying with news of a second whistleblower, and new testimony this week brings the prospect of more stunning revelations to deepen the crisis.
Yet nearly all Republicans, taking advantage of a congressional recess, are staying silent despite more and more evidence that the President used his power to pressure a foreign nation for personal political gain.
Most of the few Republicans who have broken cover are struggling to come up with a logical defense of the President's actions — but his grip on the GOP is evident in the unwillingness of most to criticize him. And the President's assault on former GOP nominee and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney -- who he branded as a "pompous 'ass'" -- is underscoring the price Republicans will pay for rebuking the commander in chief.
Trump is meanwhile hyping rallies this week in Minnesota and Louisiana that are likely to stress his powerful support among his base and will hike new pressure on any wavering Republicans before most of them return to Washington next week.
The weekend's political exchanges suggested that despite a week of barely believable drama, Trump's feverish efforts are having some success in stopping any serious slippage in support among Republican lawmakers, especially ahead of any eventual Senate impeachment trial.
Second whistleblower brings new intrigue
The biggest development over the weekend came with the revelation that lawyers for the intelligence official that set off the impeachment fight are acting for a second whistleblower.
Attorney Mark Zaid told CNN that the person works in the intelligence community and has first-hand knowledge that supports claims made by the first whistleblower.
The initial complaint alleges that Trump abused his power to urge a foreign nation — Ukraine — to investigate a domestic opponent — Joe Biden — and that the White House covered it up.
The new whistleblower could potentially blow a hole in the key Republican defense — that his or her predecessor only had second-hand knowledge of the conduct that could lead to Trump's impeachment.
Trump responded quickly to the potential threat of a second whistleblower, part of a weekend of frenetic tweeting that mostly involved often misleading accounts on conservative media.