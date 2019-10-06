Live Updates
The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
News continues to trickle out regarding the investigation into President Trump and the Ukraine controversy. A subpoena was issued to the White House for information Friday.
If you're just tuning in, here are three other key developments:
- Deadline missed: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the State Department missing a Friday deadline set by the House to turn over documents requested under a congressional subpoena. Yesterday Pompeo said his office "sent a letter last night to Congress which is our initial response to the document request" and that they will "obviously do all the things we are required to do by law."
- Another whistleblower emerges: A second intelligence official with concerns and more direct knowledge regarding President Trump's dealings with Ukraine is considering filing a whistleblower complaint, The New York Times reported late Friday.
- Kurt Volker did not resign: A spokesperson for Arizona State University told CNN that the former US special envoy to Ukraine is still the executive director of the McCain Institute. CNN reported earlier that Volker was planning to resign, according to a source familiar with the matter. Volker appeared before three congressional committees behind closed doors last week. He told House investigators that he urged Ukraine's leadership not to interfere in US politics after Trump's July call, according to two sources familiar with the testimony.