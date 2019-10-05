Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

A new Gallup poll out this week finds that President Trump's approval rating is 40% while his disapproval rating is 56%.

Trump is in worse shape than he was in early September, when Gallup put his approval rating at 43% and his disapproval rating at 54%.

Throughout the Trump administration, Democrats were arguing among themselves over whether to impeach or, at minimum, start an impeachment inquiry against the President. One of the political arguments against it was that it would cause an electoral backlash⁠—that is, trying to impeach Trump would allow his consistently low approval ratings to rise.

So far, that hasn't happened. Trump, at this point, has not improved his position following the impeachment inquiry. If anything, his numbers have dipped.

The Gallup poll is one of a number that show Trump's approval rating down over the past week. When you take an average of the polls, Trump's approval has dipped from about 44% to about 42% now. His disapproval rating, meanwhile, is up from about 53% to 54%.