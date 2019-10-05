The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump's approval rating shows no sign yet of impeachment backlash
A new Gallup poll out this week finds that President Trump's approval rating is 40% while his disapproval rating is 56%.
Trump is in worse shape than he was in early September, when Gallup put his approval rating at 43% and his disapproval rating at 54%.
Throughout the Trump administration, Democrats were arguing among themselves over whether to impeach or, at minimum, start an impeachment inquiry against the President. One of the political arguments against it was that it would cause an electoral backlash—that is, trying to impeach Trump would allow his consistently low approval ratings to rise.
So far, that hasn't happened. Trump, at this point, has not improved his position following the impeachment inquiry. If anything, his numbers have dipped.
The Gallup poll is one of a number that show Trump's approval rating down over the past week. When you take an average of the polls, Trump's approval has dipped from about 44% to about 42% now. His disapproval rating, meanwhile, is up from about 53% to 54%.
Mike Pompeo responds to missing subpoena deadline
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the State Department missing a Friday deadline set by the House to turn over documents requested under a congressional subpoena.
A House Foreign Affairs Committee aide told CNN Friday night that Pompeo had failed to meet the deadline to produce documents relating to Ukraine.
“The State Department sent a letter last night to Congress which is our initial response to the document request. We’ll obviously do all the things we are required to do by law,” Pompeo said during a press conference in Athens on Saturday without elaborating on what that response said. "As for the question of the appropriateness of the investigation I think it’s very clear… there’s clearly politics involved in this."
A lot of news broke yesterday. Here’s what you need to know.
A lot happened yesterday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. If you're just tuning in, here's what you need to know:
- White House subpoenaed: House Democrats subpoenaed the White House this evening as part of the impeachment investigation into Trump. The White House said the "subpoena changes nothing — just more document requests, wasted time, and taxpayer dollars that will ultimately show the President did nothing wrong." (You can read the subpoena here.)
- Another whistleblower emerges: A second intelligence official with concerns and more direct knowledge regarding President Trump's dealings with Ukraine is considering filing a whistleblower complaint, The New York Times reported late tonight.
- Subpoena deadline passes: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to meet the House's subpoena deadline to produce Ukraine related documents Friday.
- Joe Biden reacts to Trump: The former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate grew visibly angry as he was asked to defend his son, Hunter Biden. Instead, Joe Biden slammed Trump, saying, “He's indicted himself by his own statements, this is not about me it's not about my son."
- Kurt Volker did not resign: A spokesperson for Arizona State University told CNN that the former US special envoy to Ukraine is still the executive director of the McCain Institute. CNN reported earlier that Volker was planning to resign, according to a source familiar with the matter. Volker met with staff of the institute and two sources familiar with the meeting tell CNN that Volker did not resign in a staff meeting and said he has no imminent plans to resign.
To follow all the daily twists and turns, sign up for CNN's Impeachment Tracker newsletter here.