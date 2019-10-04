The White House has drafted a letter arguing they are not compelled to provide documents related to the impeachment inquiry before a formal vote on the inquiry is held, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The letter, though not finalized, could be sent as soon as today. It is one of several items under consideration at the White House to respond to Congressional investigators.

White House officials are still weighing the timing of the letter, which is still being reviewed by White House lawyers.

Earlier this week, Democrats told the White House to expect subpoenas related to the Ukraine matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet held a full vote in the House approving of the impeachment inquiry. Trump’s allies have argued that means the process has not formally begun.

Pelosi said in a letter Thursday to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy there "is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”