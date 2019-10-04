Trump says he'll issue a letter to Nancy Pelosi

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump says he'll be issuing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in response to Democrats' request for documents.

Trump is speaking at the White House ahead of his departure to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Earlier, CNN reported that White House lawyers were drafting a letter saying they could not be compelled to produce documents until the full House votes to open an impeachment inquiry.

Trump repeated his claims that he's being treated unfairly, and says he has an obligation and duty to root out corruption.