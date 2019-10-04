Podcast: CNN's political director analyzes a series of text messages between US diplomats and a senior Ukrainian aide

A spokesperson for Arizona State University tells CNN this afternoon that Kurt Volker is still the executive director of the McCain Institute and that there is nothing to announce.

Volker met with staff of the institute this afternoon and two sources familiar with the meeting tell CNN that Volker did not resign in a staff meeting and said he has no imminent plans to resign.

CNN reported earlier today that Volker was planning to resign, according to a source familiar with the matter.

One of the sources who was in the room for the staff meeting at the McCain Institute said that Volker told staff he had seen the reports about his resignation, but the source said Volker said that they were premature or presumptuous and that he had had no immediate plans to resign. Volker wanted to keep doing the job, but recognized that there were conversations going on with people he reports to and that he might have to step away from the role. Volker said it was whatever is best for the McCain Institute, the source said.

The source said that Volker had opened up the meeting with a short summary of what he’d been up to the past few days. The source said there was a general feeling that the staff wanted him to stay, and staff didn’t express concerns during the meeting about the events of the past two weeks affecting the institute’s work.

About Volker: He was the first witness to appear before three congressional committees and to be deposed on the whistleblower complaint, which alleges that President Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.