Next phase in Trump impeachment inquiry begins

Alex Brandon/AP

A trio of legal scholars argued at the first House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing Wednesday that President Trump's unprecedented conduct was evidence of impeachable offenses, amid vocal protests and procedural roadblocks thrown up by Republicans to challenge the impeachment proceedings.

The opening impeachment hearing held by the panel tasked with drafting articles of impeachment was contentious from the moment Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveled it into session until he banged the hearing to a close more than eight hours later. Republicans repeatedly forced procedural votes and peppered Nadler with questions about what the committee was doing as they dismissed the entire proceeding as a sham.

Three professors, Harvard University's Noah Feldman, Stanford University's Pamela Karlan and the University of North Carolina's Michael Gerhardt, were all asked, based on the House Intelligence Committee evidence, "Did President Trump commit the impeachable high crime and misdemeanor of abuse of power?" All said that he did.

"If what we're talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable," Gerhardt said. "This is precisely the misconduct that the framers created a Constitution, including impeachment, to protect against."

While the three Democratic-invited law professors backed impeachment, the law professor called by Republicans to testify, George Washington University's Jonathan Turley, argued that Democrats were making a mistake by pursuing a "slipshod" impeachment that would have long-lasting consequences.

"I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. I believe this impeachment not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments but would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments," Turley said.

Putting the hearing in context: The hearing marked an important step for Democrats in the impeachment proceedings, which have shifted from the House Intelligence Committee-led investigation to the Judiciary panel. Democrats are on track for an impeachment vote on the House floor by the end of the year, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a closed-door, members-only meeting Wednesday morning where Democrats agreed to continue moving forward with the inquiry, asking her members: "Are you ready?"

The hearing was only the latest sign that all sides of the Capitol are preparing for an impeachment vote -- and a subsequent trial in the Senate.