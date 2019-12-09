Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee got into a heated exchange with Chairman Jerry Nadler after calling for a minority hearing day.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs called for a minority hearing day, which would allow them to call in their own witnesses. He went on to say that Nadler is required to set a date "not to consider it, not to meet to discuss it but to schedule one, and schedule it at a reasonable time."

"Not after articles have been drawn, not after there's been a vote on articles of impeachment. I inquire and insist, Mr. Chairman, that you immediately schedule a minority hearing day or tell us why you are ignoring the rules," he said.

Nadler quickly jumped in to say that he is considering the hearing.

"If you think we would be violating the rules of the House if we considered articles of impeachment before holding a minority day hearing that point of order would be timely at a meeting where we consider such articles. It's not the purpose of today's hearing and the point of order is not in order," he said.

The chairman's remarks set off a debate in the hearing with GOP members saying Nadler is obligated to hold the hearing.

What's this all about: Rep. Doug Collins sent Nadler a letter on Friday requesting eight witnesses, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the anonymous whistleblower and anyone the whistleblower relied on to prepare the complaint alleging President Trump solicited election interference from Ukraine.

Watch the moment: