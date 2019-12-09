Next phase in Trump impeachment inquiry begins
Attorney: Trump's "scheme" was "so brazen, so clear"
Counsel for House Democrats, Barry Berke, said during his opening statement that "the scheme by President Trump" to withhold aid from Ukraine for political gain was "so brazen, so clear, supported by documents, actions, sworn testimony, uncontradicted, contemporaneous records, that it's hard to imagine that anybody could dispute those acts, let alone argue that conduct does not constitute an impeachable offense or offenses."
"This is a big deal," Berke said.
GOP lawmakers call for minority hearing day
Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee got into a heated exchange with Chairman Jerry Nadler after calling for a minority hearing day.
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs called for a minority hearing day, which would allow them to call in their own witnesses. He went on to say that Nadler is required to set a date "not to consider it, not to meet to discuss it but to schedule one, and schedule it at a reasonable time."
"Not after articles have been drawn, not after there's been a vote on articles of impeachment. I inquire and insist, Mr. Chairman, that you immediately schedule a minority hearing day or tell us why you are ignoring the rules," he said.
Nadler quickly jumped in to say that he is considering the hearing.
"If you think we would be violating the rules of the House if we considered articles of impeachment before holding a minority day hearing that point of order would be timely at a meeting where we consider such articles. It's not the purpose of today's hearing and the point of order is not in order," he said.
The chairman's remarks set off a debate in the hearing with GOP members saying Nadler is obligated to hold the hearing.
What's this all about: Rep. Doug Collins sent Nadler a letter on Friday requesting eight witnesses, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the anonymous whistleblower and anyone the whistleblower relied on to prepare the complaint alleging President Trump solicited election interference from Ukraine.
What to know about the lawyer who's giving the opening arguments for Democrats right now
The lawyer for the House Judiciary Democrats, Barry Berke, is laying out his case for the impeachment of President Trump.
Here are some things to know about him:
- Berke was hired by committee Democrats earlier this year.
- He's a well-known trial lawyer who's based in New York.
- He previously represented New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio in a corruption probe related to the 2013 mayoral campaign.
- For the Judiciary Committee, Berke questioned former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewendowski
Collins: Democrats moving forward with impeachment, "facts be damned"
Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said the way the impeachment inquiry has played out bothers him "to no end."
"I love this institution, but in the last three days — over the last three or four days, I have seen stuff that just bother me to no end and should bother everyone," he said in his opening statement.
He mentioned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House was moving forward with the impeachment process after only one hearing in the Judiciary Committee.
"The Speaker of the House after hearing one day of testimony in the Judiciary Committee, said, 'Go write articles.' Facts be damned," he said.
Rep. Collins calls this "the focus group impeachment"
In his opening statement, Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the judiciary committee, said these proceedings against Trump "may become known as the focus group impeachment."
He continued:
"The focus group impeachment takes words and takes them to people and say how can we explain this better because we don't have the facts to match it."
Collins continued to criticize today's hearing as something the Democrats are doing because they "need a good PR move."
Nadler repeated the line "himself before country" at least 5 times in his opening statement
Chairman Jerry Nadler is seeking to underscore a central point in his opening statement by repeating over and over that Trump put "himself before country."
He repeated those words at least five times and laid out what he said was evidence of the fact.
Why this is important: The point seems designed to distill the Democrats' various reasonings for impeaching Trump — that he abused his power in asking Ukraine investigate his political rivals. Instead of ticking off various different offenses, he seemed interested in boiling it down to three words.
It's an argument for impeachment, but it also undercuts Trump politically. It's the opposite of Trump's "America First" rallying cry and a rebuttal of his repeated promise to put American interests over concerns of other countries.
Nadler: "President Trump chose not to show" for today's hearing
In his opening statement, Chairman Jerry Nadler said he expects Trump supporters to continue to argue that the impeachment process is unfair. But Nadler noted that he invited the President to participate in the hearing.
"The record before us is clear on this point as well: We invited the President to participate in this hearing, to question witnesses, and to present evidence that might explain the charges against him. President Trump chose not to show," Nadler said.
Some context: The Democrats gave Trump the opportunity to attend the hearing or send counsel to ask questions and the White House declined.
Nadler: "President Trump put himself before country"
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler outlined why he thinks President Trump violated his oath of office and the Constitution in his opening remarks this morning.
He laid out the Democrats' case against Trump, arguing that the President "put himself before country."
"On July 25, President Trump called President Zelensky of Ukraine and asked him for a favor. That call was part of a concerted evident — effort to announce an investigation not an investigation of corruption writ large but an investigation of President Trump's political rivals and only his political rivals. President Trump put himself before country," Nadler said.
The chairman continued: "The record shows that president trump withheld military aid, allocated by the United States congress, from Ukraine. It also shows that he withheld a white house meeting from President Zelensky. Multiple witnesses, including respected diplomats, national security professionals, and decorated war veterans, all testified to the same basic fact. President Trump withheld the aid and the meeting in order to pressure a foreign government to do him that favor. President Trump put himself before country."
Protester interrupts Nadler's opening statement
Moments into House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler's opening statement, a protester loudly interrupted the hearing.
"Jerry Nadler and the Democratic party are committing treason in this country!" the protester yelled before being removed from the hearing.
Nadler then brought the hearing back to order.
