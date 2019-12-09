Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are signaling they are done holding hearings.

While Chairman Jerry Nadler has not said so officially, that is the expectation among the members.

That means next steps likely are: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to give approval to articles of impeachment that Nadler and his staff are drafting. What those articles look like are a closely guarded secret in the Capitol, and the exact timing is uncertain. Only a handful of people know.

When will the committee vote on the articles? Under the rules, Nadler has to give just 24 hours notice before the committee votes. That committee session — known as a markup — could take more than one day, according to committee sources.

At the moment, there are no special Democratic caucus meetings dedicated to talking about the articles. That could change. However there are plenty of opportunities for members to discuss next steps.

What happening tonight: Pelosi meets tonight with her leadership team and a larger group of members in the steering committee, as she does weekly.

The rest of the week: The Democrats’ weekly caucus meeting is at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow. Pelosi has invited the full caucus to a meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, according to two sources. She has another meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET with the whip team.