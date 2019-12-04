Judiciary Committee holds first impeachment hearing
Why it could all come down to one date: July 25
President Trump will soon become the third president in American history to face impeachment by the House — and it's all because of what he did on July 25.
That's the day he spoke on the phone with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky and pressed him to investigate Democrats, including Joe Biden. House Democrats are poised to cast historic votes this month impeaching Trump, triggering a Senate trial.
The public is still learning new information about what happened on July 25, which was just a day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress about the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia in the 2016 election.
As Trump moved on from that scandal, he waded right into another one. Democrats say the July 25 timeline provides a damning account of presidential abuses of office. Trump maintains his behavior was "perfect."
A grave charge and a momentous turn in the Trump impeachment inquiry
The stunningly consequential accusation spelled out in the Democrats' impeachment report represents the most sweeping effort yet to capture the span of President Donald Trump's alleged offense and to boil it into a crisp indictment.
In effect, the 300-page House Intelligence Committee summary of witness testimony, timelines and phone records accused Trump of perpetrating one of the most serious political crimes in the history of the United States.
The report is a roadmap toward formal articles of impeachment -- an argument to a nation split in two on Trump's political fate that there is no alternative but to remove him from office 11 months before the next general election over his pressure on Ukraine for political favors.
The stark charge that the House Judiciary Committee will take up in its first impeachment hearing Wednesday fits the gravity of Congress' most somber duty -- deciding whether to end a presidency.
Why you won't see Trump nor his attorneys at the hearing
Neither President Trump nor his attorneys will participate in today's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, they said Sunday.
In a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler, White House counsel to the President Pat Cipollone said:
"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing."
In the letter, Cipollone accused Nadler, a Democrat from New York, of "no doubt purposely" scheduling the hearing while Trump is in London for a NATO summit.
Four law professors will testify at today's hearing
Four law professors will testify before the House Judiciary Committee today.
The hearing, which starts at 10 a.m. ET:, is entitled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment."
Here's a list of witnesses:
- Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School
- Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford Law School
- Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law
- Jonathan Turley of the George Washington University Law School
Catch up: What you need to know about the Democrats' impeachment report
The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released its impeachment inquiry report, which Democrats say shows "overwhelming" evidence of President Trump's misconduct and obstruction of Congress.
The roughly 300-page report sets the stage for the impeachment of a US president for just the third time in history. The report stops short of outright recommending impeachment, with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and the other committee chairs leading the inquiry said that was a decision Congress ultimately has to make.
Here's what you need to know:
- This report is the roadmap for articles of impeachment:
While committee chair Adam Schiff is publicly reserving judgment on impeachment, a simple look at the table of contents makes clear that this product was intended to serve as the backbone of articles of impeachment. Section one lays out, in extensive detail, abuse of power. Section two lays out, in extensive detail, efforts to obstruct the inquiry. The 19 “Key Findings of Fact” that follow track along these lines as well, and would conceivably fold quite well, verbatim, into draft articles.
- There is new — and significant — information:
Much of the narrative in the report was well known, but the document does contain new information, notably a batch of phone logs that Democrats say were obtained by subpoenaing third-party phone records.
The committee subpoenaed call records, dozens of them, to lay out timelines of contacts between key players. It's also clear the committee obtained call records tied to US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, laying out his calls to the White House.
Democrats accused Trump's allies of coordinating with conservative journalist John Solomon to peddle "false narratives" about then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as part of his multi-pronged pressure campaign.
- Rep. Devin Nunes has emerged in the investigation:
Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the intelligence panel, has been a central player in the impeachment inquiry due to his role on the committee. Through the call records it is also clear that Nunes, along with two of his top aides, was in repeated contact with the players at the heart of the investigation, including Ukrainian American businessman Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.
Remember -- The document release is only the start of what's poised to be a frenzied month in the House, with Democrats on track to potentially vote on impeaching Trump by Christmas.