The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released its impeachment inquiry report, which Democrats say shows "overwhelming" evidence of President Trump's misconduct and obstruction of Congress.

The roughly 300-page report sets the stage for the impeachment of a US president for just the third time in history. The report stops short of outright recommending impeachment, with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and the other committee chairs leading the inquiry said that was a decision Congress ultimately has to make.

Here's what you need to know:

This report is the roadmap for articles of impeachment:

While committee chair Adam Schiff is publicly reserving judgment on impeachment, a simple look at the table of contents makes clear that this product was intended to serve as the backbone of articles of impeachment. Section one lays out, in extensive detail, abuse of power. Section two lays out, in extensive detail, efforts to obstruct the inquiry. The 19 “Key Findings of Fact” that follow track along these lines as well, and would conceivably fold quite well, verbatim, into draft articles.

There is new — and significant — information:

Much of the narrative in the report was well known, but the document does contain new information, notably a batch of phone logs that Democrats say were obtained by subpoenaing third-party phone records.

The committee subpoenaed call records, dozens of them, to lay out timelines of contacts between key players. It's also clear the committee obtained call records tied to US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, laying out his calls to the White House.

Democrats accused Trump's allies of coordinating with conservative journalist John Solomon to peddle "false narratives" about then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as part of his multi-pronged pressure campaign.

Rep. Devin Nunes has emerged in the investigation:

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the intelligence panel, has been a central player in the impeachment inquiry due to his role on the committee. Through the call records it is also clear that Nunes, along with two of his top aides, was in repeated contact with the players at the heart of the investigation, including Ukrainian American businessman Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.

Remember -- The document release is only the start of what's poised to be a frenzied month in the House, with Democrats on track to potentially vote on impeaching Trump by Christmas.