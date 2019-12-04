Melania Trump: Pamela Karlan should be "ashamed" for bringing up Barron Trump

First lady Melania Trump said Pamela Karlan should "be ashamed" after the law professor brought up Barron Trump at today's impeachment hearing.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," she tweeted.

This is her first public comment of any kind about the impeachment inquiry.

Earlier today, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called Karlan's mention of Barron Trump "classless."

What this is all about: During today's hearing, Karlan was asked to compare the fears of the framers of the US Constitution — who worried that a monarchy could prevail in the US — to President Trump's behavior.

She said that "kings could do no wrong, because the king's word was law." But in the US, "contrary to what President Trump has said, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants."

That's when she brought up Barron Trump as a specific example: "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron."