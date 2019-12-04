The hearing is over. Here's what happens next in the impeachment proceedings.

Saul Loeb/Pool/AP

As soon as tonight, we should expect the House Judiciary Committee to announce a future hearing for next week. That is expected to include testimony from Democratic and GOP staff attorneys on the House Intelligence Committee presenting the findings of their investigations.

Under the rules, the committee can schedule a hearing within 24 hours.

The White House has a Friday deadline to decide about whether to participate in that or future hearings. We will see what they do.

Here's what we're expecting in the weeks ahead:

Next week : A staff counsel hearing. (We don't when it will happen.) And there could be votes on articles of impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee. That committee vote could be more than one day. The exact timing could change on the vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to hit the brakes.

: A staff counsel hearing. (We don't when it will happen.) And there could be votes on articles of impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee. That committee vote could be more than one day. The exact timing could change on the vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to hit the brakes. The week of Dec. 16: Potential votes on the House floor on articles of impeachment. Again, the timing could change depending on Pelosi's actions.

One thing to note: While we don't know when the articles of impeachment will be introduced, it’s clear what they are considering: