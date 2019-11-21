Holmes recalls Sondland saying "Rudy f---s everything up"

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A former senior administration official explained the significance of former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill's testimony ahead of her remarks this morning.

“Many thought Sondland would be the bombshell. In some ways he was. Holmes can help corroborate a key conversation. But it’s Hill who is the bomb," the official said.

The official went on: "Unlike all the rest of the witnesses, she’s actually a senior policy maker. She has had many interactions with the president. She saw firsthand the contravention of normal channels. She heard the president clinging to conspiracy theories and pushing personal political agendas. She’s incredibly smart and has no fear!”

Additionally, former undersecretary of defense and former ambassador Eric Edelman also weighed in on Hill’s character this morning, saying, “She is incredibly knowledgeable, clear thinking, and brooks no nonsense. She may be the only person I know who talks as fast as Jim Jordan.”