Bolton at a press conference in 2018. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Fiona Hill, the White House's former top Russia expert, said former national security adviser John Bolton stiffened in his chair when Ambassador Gordon Sondland explained that a White House meeting would happen if Ukraine committed to the investigations.

Sondland brought up the investigation during a July 10 meeting at the White House, she said. Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, along with Ukrainian officials, were also at the meeting.

The Ukrainians, she said, brought up their desire to have an Oval Office meeting toward the end. Bolton tried to change the topic because he's not in charge of scheduling the meeting.

"He does not, as a matter of course, like to discuss the details of these meetings. He likes to leave them to the appropriate staff for this. So this is already going to be an uncomfortable issue. As Ambassador Bolton was trying to move that part of the discussion away, I think he was going to try to deflect it on another wrap-up topic, Ambassador Sondland leaned in basically to say, well, well we have an agreement that there will be a meeting if specific investigations are put underway. And that's when I saw Ambassador Bolton stiffen. I was sitting behind him in the chair," she said.

Hill then demonstrated for lawmakers that she saw him sit back slightly in his chair.

"And for me that was an unmistakable body language and it caught my attention," she said.

Bolton, she said, looked up to at the clock, then at his watch and "basically said 'It's been really great to see you. I'm afraid I've got another meeting.'"

During the meeting, Hill said Sondland never mentioned who his agreement on the White House meeting was with.

She later learned that he "had an agreement with chief of staff Mulvaney that, in return for investigations, this meeting would get scheduled." The investigations, she said, were into Burisma.

