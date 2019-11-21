Two key impeachment witnesses testify
John Bolton was spotted in New York while his former employee testified today
Former national security adviser John Bolton was spotted walking down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue during the first part of today’s impeachment inquiry as Fiona Hill, the White House's former top Russia expert, testified.
Bolton, Hill's former boss, is among those who've refused to cooperate with impeachment investigators' request to testify.
Sen. McConnell: "We'll be ready" for impeachment trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that while "The action is all over in the House. We'll be ready if it comes over here."
He was referring to a potential impeachment trial in the Senate following the investigation in the House.
He did not answer whether or not he’d been watching the hearings or if he had spoken to President Trump.
GOP congressman says he still thinks Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election
Republican Rep. Scott Perry, who took part in the closed impeachment proceedings as part of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, insisted today that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 US election.
This directly contradicts the testimony of former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill, who said today that claims Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election are a "fictional narrative" propagated by Russian security forces.
Perry insisted that Ukraine "interfered" and questioned why the country is even considered a key strategic ally.
“Okay, suddenly they’re a key strategic ally. I never heard that before the last eight weeks, never heard that Ukraine was a key strategic ally, and I'm not disputing that they are a key ally and a strategic ally, but it's just interesting how you phrase that in this context like they can't survive without a White House meeting," he said.
Several Democrats say it's time to move forward on impeachment
Several Democrats made clear they believe they have more than enough evidence to move ahead with impeachment.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said today that Democrats would not fight in court to get acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — key administration figures implicated in public testimony so far — to testify. But some members of Congress think that the investigation has already gathered enough evidence without those witnesses.
Both Reps. Peter Welch and Jackie Speier said the case is overwhelming even without those firsthand witnesses and documents.
"I think we have been hampered in our ability because the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense have all withheld documents from us, but even with our hands tied behind our backs, we've been able to present the American people a compelling argument for moving forward with a review of whether or not we should have articles of impeachment bought to the floor of the House," Speier said.
She continued: "The President helped us out immeasurably by releasing the summary of his telephone call" with Ukraine.
She said that the conversation "establishes the elements of bribery, where someone in office requests from someone else something of value, the investigation, and then withholds the White House meeting and the military aid. "
Democratic congressman says Trump's focus on personal gain is key point so far
Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, said he feels the President commenting that he wasn’t focused on the “big things” in Ukraine to Ambassador Gordon Sondland is a key point so far this morning.
“The President had a deep interest on July 26 in investigating Joe Biden. In fact, Ambassador Sondland told Holmes that the president was not focused on the big things in Ukraine like the war with Russia, but big things for the president personally in investigating the Bidens,” Swalwell said.
“You hear the President saying, 'I told Ambassador Sondland on September 9 no quid pro quo no quid pro quo,' but as early as July 10 the President’s team has knowledge that employees at the White House are worried that a quid pro quo is underway with Ukrainians as they’re visiting the White House,” he said.
Asked by CNN if today is the last day of public impeachment hearings, Swalwell said he would leave it up to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “as far as whether more witnesses come in.”
Democratic congressman says today's testimony has been "very rough" for Trump
Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN during the break in the hearing that today's testimony so far has been "very rough" for President Trump.
“Just like yesterday, the testimony has been very rough for the President. I think both witnesses have come across as earnest, as public servants who are trying to tell the truth, who are concerned about the corruption that they witnessed So I look forward to the rest of the testimony," Castro said.
What made John Bolton stiffen in his chair, according to Hill
Fiona Hill, the White House's former top Russia expert, said former national security adviser John Bolton stiffened in his chair when Ambassador Gordon Sondland explained that a White House meeting would happen if Ukraine committed to the investigations.
Sondland brought up the investigation during a July 10 meeting at the White House, she said. Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, along with Ukrainian officials, were also at the meeting.
The Ukrainians, she said, brought up their desire to have an Oval Office meeting toward the end. Bolton tried to change the topic because he's not in charge of scheduling the meeting.
"He does not, as a matter of course, like to discuss the details of these meetings. He likes to leave them to the appropriate staff for this. So this is already going to be an uncomfortable issue. As Ambassador Bolton was trying to move that part of the discussion away, I think he was going to try to deflect it on another wrap-up topic, Ambassador Sondland leaned in basically to say, well, well we have an agreement that there will be a meeting if specific investigations are put underway. And that's when I saw Ambassador Bolton stiffen. I was sitting behind him in the chair," she said.
Hill then demonstrated for lawmakers that she saw him sit back slightly in his chair.
"And for me that was an unmistakable body language and it caught my attention," she said.
Bolton, she said, looked up to at the clock, then at his watch and "basically said 'It's been really great to see you. I'm afraid I've got another meeting.'"
During the meeting, Hill said Sondland never mentioned who his agreement on the White House meeting was with.
She later learned that he "had an agreement with chief of staff Mulvaney that, in return for investigations, this meeting would get scheduled." The investigations, she said, were into Burisma.
Pelosi hints that more witnesses could be called to testify
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "Republicans are in denial about the facts."
"The sad tragedy of all of this is the behavior of the President and the defense of that behavior by the Republicans.”
Pelosi also did not shut the door to the possibility that the House could interview additional witnesses.
“We aren’t finished yet, the day is not over, and you never know what testimony of one person may lead to the need for testimony of another,” she said when asked by a reporter if she thinks the House needs to hear from more witnesses.
Pelosi added as she has said before, however, that “that will be a judgement made by the committees of jurisdiction.”
Witnesses say it was obvious that talk of Burisma meant an investigation into Biden
Fiona Hill and David Holmes testified today that they very easily realized that Trump’s allies were talking about an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden when they mentioned “Burisma,” a Ukrainian energy company.
Some context: Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had a high-paid position on the board of Burisma. He took the job while his father was the point person for the Obama administration’s policy toward Ukraine, raising concerns about a conflict of interest.
Remember: Despite that potential ethical lapse by Hunter Biden, there’s no evidence of criminality or corruption by the Bidens in Ukraine. Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have been spreading conspiracies about the Bidens all year.
Today, Democratic staff lawyer Daniel Goldman asked Hill, “Was it apparent to you that when President Trump, Rudy Giuliani or anyone else was pushing for an investigation into Burisma, that the reason why they wanted that investigation related to what President Trump said here, the Bidens?”
“It was very apparent to me that that was what Rudy Giuliani intended, yes, intended to convey that Burisma was linked to the Bidens and he said this publicly repeatedly,” Hill said.
Holmes also said “yes,” he understood that Burisma was code for the Bidens.
Other players in the scandal have testified that they didn’t make the connection until many months later. This includes former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Both Volker and Sondland were handpicked by Trump to deal with Ukraine issues – not career foreign service officers.
Volker said that he if made the connection, he would have raised objections, but he thought the references to Burisma were part of a legitimate Ukrainian probe into the Ukrainian company. Sondland said he made the connection later in the summer, and didn’t see any of Giuliani’s many television interviews and social media posts about the Bidens.
Volker and Sondland are essentially saying they took Trump and Giuliani at face value – that they were deeply concerned about a random Ukrainian company – and didn't take any steps to figure out what they were talking about.
Another key witness, former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison, testified this week that when Hill first told him about Giuliani’s interest in a "Burisma" probe, he googled the company and figured out the Biden connection.
