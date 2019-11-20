Three key impeachment witnesses testify
What Trump is tweeting this morning
President Trump is up and on Twitter, re-tweeting Republican congressmen.
In one tweet, he shared a clip of yesterday's impeachment inquiry hearing from Rep. Jim Jordan, adding "Read the transcripts!"
Remember: President Trump has repeatedly claimed the whistleblower lied and has told the American people to “read the transcript.” The White House has not released a word-for-word readout of the July call — it has only released a rough log. Additionally, the overwhelming majority of allegations in the complaint have been corroborated by official government documents, Trump’s public statements, and news reporting.
In another tweet, Trump applauded Rep. Mike Turner for his questions at yesterday's hearing.
How to watch today's impeachment hearings
More public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will be held on today — including highly anticipated testimony from a top diplomat central to House Democrats' investigation.
In the morning, House impeachment investigators will hear from US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland first. In the afternoon at a separate hearing, Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs, will testify.
What time do the hearings start?
- At 9 a.m. ET, the House Intelligence Committee will gavel in for the hearing with Sondland.
- At 2:30 p.m. ET, the committee is scheduled to start its hearing with Cooper and Hale, though it depends whether the first hearing wraps up on time.
How can I watch?
Why Sondland's testimony could be the most devastating
All eyes will be on Gordon Sondland's testimony today: It could be the most devastating in the impeachment inquiry.
The US ambassador to the European Union is emerging as Trump's top bag carrier with the Ukrainians. Witnesses say that Trump asked Sondland on a July phone call whether "the investigation" he wanted would be announced. Sondland allegedly replied yes, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass."
Sondland's testimony today could gut Trump's entire impeachment defense that there was no quid pro quo. His dilemma: Whether to protect himself or the President?
Trump is not taking any of this terribly well. In an extraordinary moment on Friday he attacked former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, while she was giving televised evidence. She visibly blanched when told about his tweet, and Democrats are now considering adding a charge of witness tampering to articles of impeachment.
Three witnesses are scheduled to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump today.
Three witnesses are scheduled to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump today.
Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, will be up first, at 9 a.m. ET.
Previously, Sondland reversed his closed-door testimony to say that a quid pro quo was needed from Kiev to free up military aid.
At 2:30 p.m. ET, Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, and David Hale, the under secretary of State for political affairs, will also testify.