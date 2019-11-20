President Trump is up and on Twitter, re-tweeting Republican congressmen.

In one tweet, he shared a clip of yesterday's impeachment inquiry hearing from Rep. Jim Jordan, adding "Read the transcripts!"

Remember: President Trump has repeatedly claimed the whistleblower lied and has told the American people to “read the transcript.” The White House has not released a word-for-word readout of the July call — it has only released a rough log. Additionally, the overwhelming majority of allegations in the complaint have been corroborated by official government documents, Trump’s public statements, and news reporting.

In another tweet, Trump applauded Rep. Mike Turner for his questions at yesterday's hearing.