The House Intelligence Committee will hear public testimony from four witnesses today in its impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Here's a breakdown of today's schedule:
- 9 a.m. ET: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a National Security Council aide
Five more witnesses will testify later this week:
- Wednesday morning: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland
- Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs
- Thursday morning: Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill
- Thursday morning: State Department aide David Holmes
Catch up: 5 developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- House investigates whether Trump lied to Mueller: The House of Representatives is now investigating whether Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House's general counsel said in court Monday. The House's arguments draw new focus to whether Trump had lied to Mueller following public revelations at Roger Stone's trial this month.
- Trump considers testifying: On Monday Trump tweeted that he would “strongly consider” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion over the weekend that he testify in the House impeachment inquiry. Pelosi suggested Trump could do so in writing.
- Republicans defend Trump: Republicans have begun dishing out new defenses of Trump as House Democrats enter the second week of the public chapter of their impeachment inquiry. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise argued that "the real bottom line is ... Ukraine got the money." Rep. Mark Meadows, who is also one of Trump's allies in Congress, wrote in a Sunday tweet that "the people who had real access to and conversations with (Trump) have consistently made it clear: There was zero tie between aid to Ukraine and political investigations. Period."
- Protection for whistleblowers: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper asking that he “formally notify all civilian and military personnel of their legal rights to make protected disclosures to Congress.” He said he also would like a briefing about how whistleblowers, along with Pentagon official Laura Cooper and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, are being protected.
- Witness added: State Department aide David Holmes will testify publicly alongside former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, according to a Democratic aide. Holmes said in closed-door testimony last week that US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland had told Trump that Ukraine was going to move forward with the investigation Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a day earlier.