The House Intelligence Committee will hear public testimony from four witnesses today in its impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Here's a breakdown of today's schedule:

9 a.m. ET: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide

2:30 p.m. ET: Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a National Security Council aide

Five more witnesses will testify later this week: